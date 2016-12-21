Story highlights Singer says crew was "ill-prepared and untrained"

Korean Air says its flight attendants restrained passenger and followed protocol

(CNN) An unruly passenger on an Korean Air flight Tuesday should've known better than to attack the crew with Richard Marx on board. The '80s singer was right there waiting for him -- with rope.

Korean Air 480 pic.twitter.com/tHaJ0oMxPq — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 20, 2016

Marx and other passengers reportedly intervened when the man began pushing the flight attendants and pulling their hair, Marx wrote on Facebook.

And while Marx and his wife, '90s MTV VJ Daisy Fuentes, put the airline on blast for its response to the situation, Korean Air defended its handling of the ordeal, saying proper protocols were followed.

Fuentes posted on social media several photos from what she said was a four-hour ordeal.

The crew was "completely ill-prepared and untrained" for the situation, Marx wrote on Facebook.

