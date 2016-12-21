Kanye West cancels plans for European tour

Story highlights West has canceled plans for a European tour

Last month the rapper announced he would not complete the remaining dates of his 2016 Saint Pablo tour

(CNN) Kanye West's fans won't get to see him perform in Europe anytime soon.

The rapper has canceled the European leg of his Saint Pablo tour, CNN has confirmed.

The tour was set to include stops in Paris, the UK and Germany, although no dates had been set and no tickets had gone on sale.

The cancellation, first reported by TMZ , comes just one month after West scrapped the remainder of his tour dates for 2016.

Read More