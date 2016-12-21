'Jeopardy!' contestant ends streak, but keeps big secret

(CNN) In her final episode on the game show "Jeopardy!" Cindy Stowell revealed a secret.

On a cruise with her mother some 15 years ago she joined a group of British teenagers in mooning the coast of France.

Little did the audience or her fellow contestants know she had a much bigger secret: At the time of the taping she was battling Stage 4 colon cancer and had only months left.

By now, the world knows that the 41-year-old science content developer from Austin died on December 5, before her episodes aired.

Stowell's seventh and final episode aired Wednesday, ending her six-game winning streak. She answered the final question correctly: The closest nation to mainland US where cars drive on the left? The Bahamas.

