(CNN) "Hidden Figures" may be set during the space race of the early 1960's, but its themes of hope and inclusion are as timely today as they were during the inception of the space program.

The film, which stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe, details the true story of how African American women at NASA helped get the first Americans into space.

Henson, who plays genius mathematician Katherine Johnson, told CNN the story of "Hidden Figures" is especially relevant in the currently divisive American climate.

"It's very now," Henson said. "I think it's a reminder that humans are in this together. It doesn't matter your race, color, or who you sleep with at night. This movie is a reminder of what made America great in the first place."

Monáe, who plays engineer Mary Jackson, added that the country wouldn't have been able to achieve something "as extraordinary as sending our first Americans into space" if they allowed race and gender to get in the way.

