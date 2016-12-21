Christina Grimmie's family files wrongful death lawsuit

Story highlights Christina Grimmie's family has filed a lawsuit against AEG Live, Orlando venue over singer's death

(CNN) Christina Grimmie's family has filed a lawsuit for wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress caused by the 22-year-old singer's fatal shooting.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Orlando, Florida and first reported by Billboard , names the concert promoter AEG Live and The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Plaza Foundation, which owns the Plaza Live where Grimmie was shot on June 10 during a fan meet and greet.

"Our thoughts continue to be with the Grimmie family, particularly at this time of year," a spokesman for Plaza Live said in a statement to CNN. "We will not be speaking about this matter and allow it to be addressed through the proper legal channels."

A spokesperson for AEG Live confirmed to CNN the company was named in the suit. The Grimmie family did not immediately respond to request for comment.

According to Billboard, the suit states the defendants "failed to take adequate security measures to ensure the safety of the performers and the attendees at the concert venue" -- specifying that only "superficial bag checks" were performed, rather than body pat downs or the use of metal detectors.

