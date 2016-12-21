Amy Schumer buys back family farm

Story highlights Amy Schumer says on Instagram that she bought back her dad's farm

"We lost the farm when we lost everything else," she posted

New York (CNN) Amy Schumer just bought back her dad's old farm.

"We lost the farm when we lost everything else," the comedian wrote on Instagram on Monday. "But today I

got to buy it back for him."

In a video posted alongside the announcement, a grade-school Schumer walks through a field of cornstalks as high as her, pouting and whining to her filming father.

Video from the farm when I was running away in the cornfield and my dad was taunting me because I wanted him to come with me. We lost the farm when we lost everything else. But today I got to buy it back for him. A video posted by @amyschumer on Dec 19, 2016 at 1:42pm PST

In another post on Monday, Schumer smiles as she FaceTimes with him. The caption reads, "Today I bought my father's farm back."

