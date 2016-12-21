Amy Schumer buys back family farm

Breaking News

By David Shortell, CNN

Updated 12:24 AM ET, Wed December 21, 2016

New York (CNN)Amy Schumer just bought back her dad's old farm.

"We lost the farm when we lost everything else," the comedian wrote on Instagram on Monday. "But today I
    got to buy it back for him."
    In a video posted alongside the announcement, a grade-school Schumer walks through a field of cornstalks as high as her, pouting and whining to her filming father.
    In another post on Monday, Schumer smiles as she FaceTimes with him. The caption reads, "Today I bought my father's farm back."
    Schumer, who often posts photos of her dad on social media, told the New York Times in 2013 that her family went bankrupt when she was 9.
    In her autobiography, Schumer wrote, "Life got less and less comfortable for us after my parents lost all their money. We began moving into smaller and smaller homes until it felt like we were all sleeping in a pile ..."

    A representative for Schumer could not be reached to provide more details on the purchase Tuesday.
    For her first starring movie role in 2015's "Trainwreck," Schumer earned an initial $300,000, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
    Last year she signed for a lead role in the upcoming Twentieth Century Fox comedy "Snatched" for a more buy-your-farm-back figure of between $4 and 5 million, according to the magazine.