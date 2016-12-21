Indonesia elite police kill 3 suspects during terror raid

Story highlights Three suspects killed, fourth detained by police

Bomb squad detonated homemade bomb found at the scene

Jakarta (CNN) Members of Indonesia's elite anti-terrorism squad killed three terror suspects in a firefight during a raid Wednesday on a house south of the capital Jakarta, police said.

Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Rikwanto said the suspects hurled explosives at agents from the country's anti-terrorism unit, Densus 88, during a raid on a rented home in Tangerang, Banten province.

Three suspects were killed, while a fourth was detained.

Agents who raided the house found a homemade bomb that Rikwanto described as "quite big." It was detonated at the scene by a bomb squad, according to CNN Indonesia, which said the suspects were reportedly planning an attack on New Year's Eve.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo praised the officers' quick action and urged residents to be vigilant in reporting potential terror threats.

