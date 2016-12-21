Story highlights Officials had described the market as "the safest in Latin America"

At least 35 people were killed in fireworks explosions north of Mexico City

Tultepec, Mexico (CNN) This market has become a graveyard.

For years, families have wandered through rows of stalls at San Pablito, searching for fireworks to launch during holiday season celebrations.

Now, forensic teams are combing through the charred rubble, searching for victims' remains.

We can see forensic team dressed in white inside burned fireworks market in #Tultepec. Looking for charred remains & evidence of cause. pic.twitter.com/1mF6X7tDtP — Sara Sidner (@sarasidnerCNN) December 21, 2016

At least 35 people were killed and dozens more were injured in a massive series of explosions Tuesday at this market north of Mexico City, officials said.

The powerful, deadly blasts sent huge plumes of smoke billowing into the sky and shook the ground in neighboring towns.

