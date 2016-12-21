Breaking News

Mexico fireworks market explosion leaves 35 dead

By Sara Sidner and Catherine E. Shoichet, CNN

Updated 12:55 PM ET, Thu December 22, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

mexico fireworks blast cnn orig_00002919
mexico fireworks blast cnn orig_00002919

    JUST WATCHED

    Video captures Mexico's fireworks explosion

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(11 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Officials had described the market as "the safest in Latin America"
  • At least 35 people were killed in fireworks explosions north of Mexico City

Tultepec, Mexico (CNN)This market has become a graveyard.

For years, families have wandered through rows of stalls at San Pablito, searching for fireworks to launch during holiday season celebrations.
    Now, forensic teams are combing through the charred rubble, searching for victims' remains.
    At least 35 people were killed and dozens more were injured in a massive series of explosions Tuesday at this market north of Mexico City, officials said.
    The powerful, deadly blasts sent huge plumes of smoke billowing into the sky and shook the ground in neighboring towns.
    Read More
    The bodies of 28 people who died have been identified and returned to their relatives. Authorities say it could be another few days before they can determine the identities of the other five victims.
    The governor of the state of Mexico, Eruviel Ávila Villegas, instructed his administration to assist in the costs of funerals.
    Fireworks explode from the San Pablito market in Tultepec, Mexico, on Tuesday, December 20. Authorities say dozens were killed in blasts at the market, which was especially busy with people buying fireworks for the holidays.
    Photos: Deadly explosion at fireworks market
    Fireworks explode from the San Pablito market in Tultepec, Mexico, on Tuesday, December 20. Authorities say dozens were killed in blasts at the market, which was especially busy with people buying fireworks for the holidays.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 9
    A fireman holds a fire extinguisher as he and volunteers work to put out embers from the blast.
    Photos: Deadly explosion at fireworks market
    A fireman holds a fire extinguisher as he and volunteers work to put out embers from the blast.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 9
    Relatives react near the body of a victim killed in the explosion.
    Photos: Deadly explosion at fireworks market
    Relatives react near the body of a victim killed in the explosion.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 9
    A man throws water over burning debris.
    Photos: Deadly explosion at fireworks market
    A man throws water over burning debris.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 9
    Rescuers and local volunteers search the debris for victims.
    Photos: Deadly explosion at fireworks market
    Rescuers and local volunteers search the debris for victims.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 9
    A man works to extinguish the smoldering remains of the market.
    Photos: Deadly explosion at fireworks market
    A man works to extinguish the smoldering remains of the market.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 9
    Rescuers and survivors gather amid the destroyed market.
    Photos: Deadly explosion at fireworks market
    Rescuers and survivors gather amid the destroyed market.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 9
    Soldiers and emergency responders investigate the ruins of the market.
    Photos: Deadly explosion at fireworks market
    Soldiers and emergency responders investigate the ruins of the market.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 9
    A firefighter rests on the back of a truck.
    Photos: Deadly explosion at fireworks market
    A firefighter rests on the back of a truck.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 9
    01 mexico fireworks explosion 122007 Mexico Fireworks Blast 122110 Mexico fireworks market explosion 122112 Mexico fireworks market explosion 122108 Mexico fireworks market explosion 122113 Mexico fireworks market explosion 122109 Mexico fireworks market explosion 122107 Mexico fireworks market explosion 122111 Mexico fireworks market explosion 1221

    A town transformed

    The smell of fireworks, charred wood and burned plastic still filled the air a day after the explosions.
    As investigators search the site, bodies lie side by side on the ground, covered in dust and ash.
    The San Pablito market is in Tultepec, a city about 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Mexico City that bills itself as the country's fireworks capital.
    An explosion at the same fireworks market in 2005 injured a large number of people and caused extensive damage. Another fire tore through part of the market in 2006. Since then, officials have touted security improvements at the site and described it as a much safer place to buy and sell pyrotechnics than the clandestine workshops in some local homes.
    A video posted on YouTube shows what the San Pablito market in Tultepec looked like in 2015.
    A video posted on YouTube shows what the San Pablito market in Tultepec looked like in 2015.
    After the 2005 blast, officials separated market stalls in an effort to prevent fires from spreading. Local government officials last week described it as "the safest market in Latin America." In a statement, Mexican Pyrotechnics Institute Director Juan Ignacio Rodarte Cordero said the market had "perfectly designed stalls with enough space so that there is no chain reaction fire in case of a spark."
    Authorities haven't said what caused Tuesday's explosions. Out of the market's roughly 300 stalls, about 10 are still standing.
    An image captured by a drone shows smoke billowing from the market after a series of blasts Tuesday.
    An image captured by a drone shows smoke billowing from the market after a series of blasts Tuesday.

    Frantic search

    Video of Tuesday's blasts showed flashes of fire and what appeared to be fireworks exploding.
    The area is densely populated, and witnesses from surrounding neighborhoods captured images of the huge volume of smoke that billowed into the sky.

    Explosión en el mercado de cohetes Tultepec.

    A video posted by Anunnaki Enlil (@enlilanunnaki) on

    The explosions have left people shaken in Tultepec, where the economy depends heavily on the fireworks industry. There's a 200-year tradition of manufacturing pyrotechnics in the city, which hosts a huge fireworks festival every year that's drawn international attention.
    Crowds jump around as rockets rain down at the National Pyrotechnic Festival in Tultepec in March.
    Crowds jump around as rockets rain down at the National Pyrotechnic Festival in Tultepec in March.
    After Tuesday's explosions, frantic family members searched for missing loved ones.
    The focus remains on "saving the lives of the injured," a press statement released by the Mexican government said Thursday.
    Sixty people were injured in the blasts, officials said Wednesday, and dozens remain hospitalized.
    One of two teens severely burned in the incident was airlifted for treatment at Shriners Hospital for Children in Galveston, Texas. A decision on whether to airlift the other is pending, authorities said.
    One man told CNN en Español he was visiting his children when they all went to the market to buy fireworks.
    His kids went one way; he and his granddaughter took another route. When he heard the explosion, he ran looking for his loved ones. He found them all, except for one, the baby. Soon, panic set in.
    "We have called the ambulance, the Red Cross and no one has any information," he said as he wept. "No one knows anything."

    CNN's Sara Sidner reported from Tultepec. CNN's Catherine E. Shoichet wrote the story in Atlanta. CNN's Fidel Gutierrez, Leyla Santiago, Elwyn Lopez, Darran Simon, Juliet Perry, Nelson Quiñones, Max Blau, Azadeh Ansari, Michael Roa and Natalie Gallón contributed.