Story highlights Families search for missing loved ones after Mexico fireworks blast kills at least 33 people

Family members made flyers and came to the market hoping to find the missing

Tultepec, Mexico (CNN) Jorge Avalos Miranda fears his missing mother's body lies among the rubble left by massive explosions at a fireworks market near Mexico City.

"I been looking for her in hospitals. They can't find her there. She is not registered anywhere," he told CNN on Wednesday. "I am so worried about my mother."

Miranda said his 72-year-old mother, Gloria Miranda Viquez, was working at her fireworks stall at the San Pablito market in Tultepec when explosions tore through the area Tuesday, killing at least 33 people. Miranda's two brothers, who also work at the market, are alive.

A son looking for his mother comes up to me. She was working at #tultepec fireworks market when it exploded. So sad. Any help out there? pic.twitter.com/5G88eOWAyd — Sara Sidner (@sarasidnerCNN) December 21, 2016

A day after the devastating blasts, some family members, like Miranda, searched for missing loved ones. They trekked from hospital to hospital and stood outside the market holding flyers they made after their searches came up empty.

"We checked the morgue. They said they hadn't seen anyone fitting her description," Miranda said of his mother, who has worked at the market for 20 years.

Read More