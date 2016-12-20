Breaking News

2 days, 4 cities, dozens dead in high-profile attacks

By Jay Croft, CNN

Updated 3:22 PM ET, Tue December 20, 2016

Truck crashes into Berlin Christmas market
Truck crashes into Berlin Christmas market

Story highlights

  • At least 75 have been killed in four unconnected attacks
  • The violence comes just days before the holidays

(CNN)This holiday week erupted in an extraordinarily violent start, with high-profile attacks in four cities on Sunday and Monday.

At least 75 people were killed in the incidents, which are not connected.

    KARAK, JORDAN

    Jordanian mourners carry the coffin of Ibrahim Bashbsha, a day after he died in the attack.
    Jordanian mourners carry the coffin of Ibrahim Bashbsha, a day after he died in the attack.
    What happened: Attackers armed with machine guns and hand grenades entered Karak Castle, a tourist attraction, and killed 10 people and injured 34 on Sunday.
    Who: ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, which was carried out by four men. They were killed.
    Also: This was the first time a civilian target was hit by a terrorist attack in Jordan in more than a decade.
    Jordanian security forces patrol around the Crusader castle on December 19, 2016 in Karak.
    Jordanian security forces patrol around the Crusader castle on December 19, 2016 in Karak.

    ADEN, YEMEN

    Yemenis gather at al-Sawlaba base in Aden's al-Arish district after a suicide bomber targeted a crowd of soldiers.
    Yemenis gather at al-Sawlaba base in Aden's al-Arish district after a suicide bomber targeted a crowd of soldiers.
    What happened: At least 52 soldiers were killed and 34 were injured in a suicide bombing on Sunday in the Southern Yemeni city of Aden.
    Who: ISIS claimed responsibility.
    Also: At least 48 soldiers were killed on December 10 at the same camp. The attackers targeted soldiers who were lining up for pay, according to news agency Saba. ISIS claimed responsibility for that attack as well.

    BERLIN, GERMANY

    What happened: A truck crashed into a crowd of shoppers at a Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and wounding 48.
    Who: There is a manhunt underway for the attacker. ISIS-affiliated Amaq news agency has released a statement saying the attack in Berlin was carried out by "a soldier of the Islamic state."
    Also: This was similar to a July attack in Nice, France when a truck drove into a crowd on Bastille Day, killing 86 and injured more than 200. Terror groups have encouraged followers in the West to use vehicles in attacks.
    The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin is illuminated in the colors of the German flag on Tuesday, December 20, one day after a truck crashed into a crowded Christmas market there. At least 12 people were killed and 48 injured in what police are investigating as a terrorist attack.
    The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin is illuminated in the colors of the German flag on Tuesday, December 20, one day after a truck crashed into a crowded Christmas market there. At least 12 people were killed and 48 injured in what police are investigating as a terrorist attack.
    A police officer places a candle at a makeshift memorial in Berlin on December 20.
    A police officer places a candle at a makeshift memorial in Berlin on December 20.
    A woman is illuminated by candles as she cries in Berlin on December 20.
    A woman is illuminated by candles as she cries in Berlin on December 20.
    A man prays at a Berlin memorial on December 20.
    A man prays at a Berlin memorial on December 20.
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel lays flowers at the memorial on December 20. She is joined by, from left, Berlin Mayor Michael Muller, Minister of the Interior Thomas de Maiziere and Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel lays flowers at the memorial on December 20. She is joined by, from left, Berlin Mayor Michael Muller, Minister of the Interior Thomas de Maiziere and Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
    Merkel, bottom left, views the scene of the attack.
    Merkel, bottom left, views the scene of the attack.
    A woman reacts near the crime scene on December 20.
    A woman reacts near the crime scene on December 20.
    Mourners gather at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church near the crash site.
    Mourners gather at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church near the crash site.
    A police officer holds her weapon near the market.
    A police officer holds her weapon near the market.
    A woman lays flowers at a makeshift memorial across from the market.
    A woman lays flowers at a makeshift memorial across from the market.
    A stall worker is comforted in the market area on December 20.
    A stall worker is comforted in the market area on December 20.
    People attend a memorial service at St. Hedwig Cathedral in Berlin on December 20.
    People attend a memorial service at St. Hedwig Cathedral in Berlin on December 20.
    A police van drives by Christmas decorations at a Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany, on December 20. Police presence has been stepped up at Christmas markets across Germany following the attack in Berlin.
    A police van drives by Christmas decorations at a Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany, on December 20. Police presence has been stepped up at Christmas markets across Germany following the attack in Berlin.
    ANKARA, TURKEY

    What happened: A gunman assassinated Andrey Karlov, Russian ambassador to Turkey, on Monday as he was giving a speech at an art gallery. The attack was caught on video.
    Who: The man who opened fire on the ambassador was identified as Mevlut Mert Altintas, 22, a Turkish police officer. He was killed.
    Also: Russia and Turkey called it a provocative terror attack. The gunman shouted "Allahu akbar (God is greatest). Do not forget Aleppo! Do not forget Syria!" Russian President Vladimir Putin said the killing was aimed at undermining normalization of Russian-Turkish relations, as well as the "peace process in Syria." Human rights groups and other countries have denounced Russia over its backing of the Syrian leader.
    Andrey Karlov, the Russian ambassador to Turkey, speaks at the opening ceremony of a photo exhibit in Ankara, Turkey, on Monday, December 19. Moments later, he was fatally shot. Associated Press photographer Burhan Ozbilici was at the event and watched the assassination unfold.
    Andrey Karlov, the Russian ambassador to Turkey, speaks at the opening ceremony of a photo exhibit in Ankara, Turkey, on Monday, December 19. Moments later, he was fatally shot. Associated Press photographer Burhan Ozbilici was at the event and watched the assassination unfold.
    The man holds his gun up after shooting Karlov. The attack occurred at the Cagdas Sanat Merkezi modern arts center in Ankara. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said in a news conference that the gunman was Mevlut Mert Altintas, a Turkish police officer.
    The man holds his gun up after shooting Karlov. The attack occurred at the Cagdas Sanat Merkezi modern arts center in Ankara. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said in a news conference that the gunman was Mevlut Mert Altintas, a Turkish police officer.
    Karlov's body lies on the floor as the gunman stands nearby.
    Karlov's body lies on the floor as the gunman stands nearby.
    The gunman gestures near the body of Karlov. In a video circulating on social media, the shooter is heard shouting, "Allahu akbar (God is greatest). Do not forget Aleppo! Do not forget Syria! Do not forget Aleppo! Do not forget Syria!" Russia has been instrumental in helping Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime in its push to retake the eastern sector of Aleppo, which had been held by rebels for nearly four years. Russia is also the most powerful ally of Assad's regime and has carried out airstrikes since September 2015 to prop up the embattled leader.
    The gunman gestures near the body of Karlov. In a video circulating on social media, the shooter is heard shouting, "Allahu akbar (God is greatest). Do not forget Aleppo! Do not forget Syria! Do not forget Aleppo! Do not forget Syria!" Russia has been instrumental in helping Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime in its push to retake the eastern sector of Aleppo, which had been held by rebels for nearly four years. Russia is also the most powerful ally of Assad's regime and has carried out airstrikes since September 2015 to prop up the embattled leader.
    People cower after Karlov was shot. "Get back! Get back!" the gunman could be heard shouting in Turkish.
    People cower after Karlov was shot. "Get back! Get back!" the gunman could be heard shouting in Turkish.
    The gunman stands near the body of Karlov. "Only death will remove me from here. Everyone who has taken part in this oppression will one by one pay for it," he said in the video.
    The gunman stands near the body of Karlov. "Only death will remove me from here. Everyone who has taken part in this oppression will one by one pay for it," he said in the video.
    Turkey's official Anadolu news agency reported that the gunman had been neutralized. But it was not immediately clear whether the attacker was killed or captured by police. Later, Turkey's Interior Ministry said Altintas had been killed.
    Turkey's official Anadolu news agency reported that the gunman had been neutralized. But it was not immediately clear whether the attacker was killed or captured by police. Later, Turkey's Interior Ministry said Altintas had been killed.
