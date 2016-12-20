2 days, 4 cities, dozens dead in high-profile attacks

(CNN) This holiday week erupted in an extraordinarily violent start, with high-profile attacks in four cities on Sunday and Monday.

At least 75 people were killed in the incidents, which are not connected.

KARAK, JORDAN

Jordanian mourners carry the coffin of Ibrahim Bashbsha, a day after he died in the attack.

Who: ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, which was carried out by four men. They were killed.

Also: This was the first time a civilian target was hit by a terrorist attack in Jordan in more than a decade.

Jordanian security forces patrol around the Crusader castle on December 19, 2016 in Karak.

ADEN, YEMEN

Yemenis gather at al-Sawlaba base in Aden's al-Arish district after a suicide bomber targeted a crowd of soldiers.

What happened: At least 52 soldiers were killed and 34 were injured in a suicide bombing on Sunday in the Southern Yemeni city of Aden.

Who: ISIS claimed responsibility.

Also: At least 48 soldiers were killed on December 10 at the same camp. The attackers targeted soldiers who were lining up for pay, according to news agency Saba. ISIS claimed responsibility for that attack as well.

BERLIN, GERMANY

Germany mourns after attack in Berlin

What happened: A truck crashed into a crowd of shoppers at a Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and wounding 48. A truck crashed into a crowd of shoppers at a Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and wounding 48.

Who: There is a manhunt underway for the attacker. ISIS-affiliated Amaq news agency has released a statement saying the attack in Berlin was carried out by "a soldier of the Islamic state."

Also: This was similar to a July attack in Nice, France when a truck drove into a crowd on Bastille Day, killing 86 and injured more than 200. Terror groups have encouraged followers in the West to use vehicles in attacks.

ANKARA, TURKEY

Graphic video: Russian ambassador shot

Who: The man who opened fire on the ambassador was identified as Mevlut Mert Altintas, 22, a Turkish police officer. He was killed.

Also: Russia and Turkey called it a provocative terror attack. The gunman shouted "Allahu akbar (God is greatest). Do not forget Aleppo! Do not forget Syria!" Russian President Vladimir Putin said the killing was aimed at undermining normalization of Russian-Turkish relations, as well as the "peace process in Syria." Human rights groups and other countries have denounced Russia over its backing of the Syrian leader.