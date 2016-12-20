Ex-cop accused of killing 4 during drug deal

Story highlights Four bodies are found on accused retired officer's property in New York

Some of those killed were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, officials say

New York (CNN) A retired police officer allegedly caught in a drug deal gone bad was charged with quadruple murder in Orange County, New York, on Monday.

Four bodies were found Tuesday buried on property belonging to Nicholas Tartaglione, the former officer, according to the Chester Police Department. The property is about an hour north of New York City.

The bodies have not been identified, but are believed to be the four people, last seen in April, whom Tartaglione is accused of killing, authorities say.

Tartaglione, 49, pleaded not guilty to a five-count indictment charging him with the four murders and conspiracy to distribute cocaine, according to US Attorney Preet Bharara's office. The former upstate New York police officer could face life in prison if found guilty.

Tartaglione's attorney, Mark DeMarco, could not be reached for comment.

