NYPD names pot of gold theft suspect

New York (CNN) The NYPD is after him and his lucky charms.

The suspect caught on camera stealing a pot of gold in midtown Manhattan is Julio Nivelo, a 53-year-old believed to be in the Los Angeles area, police said Tuesday.

Video of the alleged theft, which shows a man grabbing the 86-pound bucket of gold flakes out of the back of an armored truck in September, was circulated widely in the media and online after the NYPD released it last month.

That led to multiple tips made from the tri-state area identifying Nivelo as the suspect, an NYPD spokesman said.

Nivelo is described as a 5-foot-5 inch Hispanic male with dark hair.

