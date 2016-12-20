Soccer player sues UConn over bird-flipping penalty

Story highlights UConn soccer player loses scholarship after celebrating by flipping her finger at a camera

(CNN) When soccer player Noriana Radwan raised her middle finger at an ESPNU camera in 2014, she was celebrating a big win. But the University of Connecticut saw the act as misconduct and took away her scholarship. On Monday, she filed suit against the university.

The lawsuit -- which also names Radwan's former coach, UConn's former athletic director and UConn's director of student financial aid -- alleges the defendants violated Radwan's right to free speech and due process, and that UConn breached her scholarship contract and violated Title IX.

Title IX regulations bar sexual discrimination at universities that receive federal funds.

The incident happened in November 2014, when the UConn Huskies defeated the University of South Florida on penalty kicks to win the American Athletic Conference championship.

In the celebration that followed on the field, Radwan, then a freshman, made the gesture at the camera as she embraced her teammates in victory. About a month later, she was informed the school was revoking her full athletic scholarship.

