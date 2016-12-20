Man IDs Aaron Hernandez as shooter in 2012 deaths

Story highlights Aaron Hernandez is going on trial next year in deaths of two men

They allegedly were involved in 2012 Boston club altercation

New York (CNN) A survivor identified imprisoned former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez as the person who shot and killed two men inside the same car in which he was riding.

Prosecutors allege that an accidental dance floor bump and a spilled drink at a Boston club in July 2012 agitated Hernandez, causing him to follow the car carrying the victims and open fire at a stoplight.

Hernandez, who is serving a life sentence after being convicted of the 2013 killing of semipro football player Odin Lloyd, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Daniel de Abreau and Safiro Furtado.

Raychides Sanches testified Tuesday at a pretrial hearing that he was riding in the back seat of a vehicle with four others after leaving the Boston club.

The men were listening to music and talking when they pulled up to a stoplight. Sanches testified that a SUV pulled up and a man leaned out and yelled, "What's up, negroes?"

Read More