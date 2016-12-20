Breaking News

10 airport hotels you'll never want to leave

Updated 6:03 AM ET, Tue December 20, 2016

From its eclectic art collection to its well-stocked bookshelves, citizenM is maxed out on minimalism.
The Crowne Plaza Changi Airport hotel creates the kind of layover you&#39;ll never want to leave. There&#39;s a gym, spa, several restaurants and an enormous courtyard with a swimming pool flanked by rainforest-style gardens.
Rooms are ultramodern and high-tech, outfitted with ergonomic furniture and smart LED televisions with Bluetooth speakers.
Transit like you&#39;ve never transited before. At the Dubai International Hotel Suite, guests receive a fruit basket upon arrival, in addition to complimentary chocolates, canapés and beverages throughout their stay.
If planespotting is your thing, then Vancouver&#39;s Fairmont is arguably the best hotel in the world. Floor-to-ceiling windows give you a front-row view of the North Shore Mountains and runway, so you can watch planes take off all day long.
The Grand Hyatt Dallas is famous (or infamous) for its Wine Wall, where guests can dine surrounded by 972 bottles of the best vintages.
The Hyatt&#39;s 298 guest rooms are chic, sleek and modern, with lots of art and deluxe amenities like touchscreen room controls.
From the heated indoor pool, sauna, hot tub and well-equipped gym, the Hilton Munich Airport makes for the perfect antidote to Oktoberfest excess.
Right next to Terminal 3 at Beijing International Airport, Langham Place offers guests a five-star luxury experience from just minutes after they touch down.
Langham Place is split into four separate sections -- each offering a different theme, depending on your mood.
No need to battle through the traffic into Bangkok to have this five-star experience. Five restaurants and a thalassotherapy (seawater) spa are all features of the Novotel at Suvarnabhumi Airport.
Connected to the passenger terminal by an enclosed, climate-controlled bridge, the Regal is the only hotel with direct access to Hong Kong International Airport.
With its vast marble atrium decorated with fountains, zen gardens and abstract sculptures, the Sofitel feels a million miles from the contact sport that can be Heathrow Airport.
