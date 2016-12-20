Story highlights British queen steps down as rugby patron

(CNN) Queen Elizabeth II's reign over English and Welsh rugby is at an end, with the sport's royal seal of approval passing on to a new generation.

With the Queen now aged 90, Prince Harry and Prince William will replace their grandmother as patrons of the English and Welsh rugby unions respectively, it was announced Tuesday.

Britain's long-serving monarch will step down as the patron of 25 UK organizations, including the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, the British Cycling Federation, the Institution of Civil Engineers and the Holocaust Memorial Trust.

The Queen will pass the patronages on to other members of the royal family in the coming months.

According to Buckingham Palace, she is patron of more than 600 organizations and will continue to represent hundreds of other charities and institutions.