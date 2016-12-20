Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon: 'It felt like a dude hit me'

Story highlights Video of Sooners RB Joe Mixon talking to police is released Tuesday

He tells police a woman blew smoke in his face, knocked his glasses off before he hit her

(CNN) A University of Oklahoma football player told authorities he was shocked that a woman hit him "so hard" in a 2014 altercation; "It felt like a dude hit me," according to a police interrogation video made public Tuesday.

The 2-year-old video showed Joe Mixon explaining to officers what led to him punching the woman in the head after she accosted him.

Mixon, who is a sophomore running back for the Sooners, is seen in surveillance video released last week assaulting Amelia Molitor at a restaurant in 2014. That graphic video, released Friday by Mixon's attorneys, shows the woman shoving and slapping Mixon. Mixon then lunges at Molitor and punches her in the head.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court recently ruled the surveillance video had to be released to the public.

CNN, as well as other media outlets, on Tuesday obtained a copy of the video of Mixon's 2014 interrogation with police.

