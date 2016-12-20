Trump team will not say if he's received daily briefing after terror attacks

Story highlights Transition officials have not said if Trump received the presidential daily briefing Tuesday

A transition source told CNN that Pence and Trump have spoken Tuesday

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump's transition team declined Tuesday to say whether he is receiving his daily classified briefing in the wake of terrorist attacks in Germany and Turkey.

Transition spokesman Jason Miller said Trump is in "regular contact with his national security team with regard to the developing situation in Europe and Turkey" and "closely monitoring and being briefed on these rapidly unfolding events."

But transition officials have not answered repeated inquiries from CNN on whether he received his daily classified briefing Tuesday, or specifically, who briefed him. Trump has come under criticism for not receiving his daily presidential briefing since the election, though he is briefed every day by his pick for national security adviser, retired Army Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, who receives the President's Daily Brief.

Last week, Sean Spicer, a top Republican National Committee spokesman, told CNN Trump was receiving the PDB three times a week.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence did receive the presidential daily briefing Tuesday, a transition source said, as he does almost every day.

Read More