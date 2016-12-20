Trump's top Cabinet picks begin submitting documents to Senate

Story highlights Rex Tillerson and Steven Mnuchin have submitted documents to Senate committees

(CNN) Two of President-elect Donald Trump's top Cabinet picks -- and those with the most potential roadblocks to confirmation -- have begun to provide the Senate committees that will need to approve their nominations with vetting documents.

Rex Tillerson, the ExxonMobil CEO Trump tapped for secretary of state, and Steven Mnuchin, the hedge fund manager nominated to lead the Treasury Department, have begun to supply lawmakers with documents about their personal finances, business interests and potential conflicts of interest.

Tillerson completed the Foreign Relations Committee's lengthy questionnaire on Friday evening, but has yet to submit personal financial disclosure documents, a committee aide told CNN on Tuesday. Mnuchin on Monday filed three years of tax returns and a completed questionnaire with the Senate Finance Committee, the panel's communications director Julia Lawless confirmed Tuesday.

The documents likely contain new, previously unpublicized information about the two men, who have maintained relatively low profiles throughout their private sector careers. The files have not been publicly disclosed and remain in the hands of committee staff.

Hearings are expected to be held on both nominees in the coming weeks, before Trump takes the oath of office on January 20.

