Story highlights Several sources said the inquiry was part of a broader set of questions about State Department operations

Some officials are concerned it reflects Trump's campaign pledge to abolish climate change programs

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump's transition team has asked the State Department about funding levels for international environmental groups, according to several sources familiar with the matter.

But some of the sources said the inquiry was part of a much broader set of questions about State Department operations, programs and funding.

The questions, first reported by The Washington Post, were posed to the department's Bureau of Oceans, Environment and Science.

Under the Obama administration, the State Department has intensified efforts to combat climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Secretary of State John Kerry has made climate change and ocean preservation a cornerstone of his tenure since taking office and was intimately involved in getting countries to sign on to the COP21 climate change deal reached in Paris last year.

Some State Department officials have expressed concern that the the inquiries regarding environmental programs could reflect a desire to make good on Trump's campaign pledge to abolish climate change programs.

Read More