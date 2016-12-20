Santorum urges Trump to get daily security briefings

Story highlights
(CNN)Former senator Rick Santorum is urging that the President-elect receive daily intelligence briefings.
"I would recommend that Donald Trump take his security briefs. I don't know why he's not," Santorum, a Donald Trump supporter, told CNN's John Berman on Tuesday, one day after terrorist attacks struck cities in Europe.
"This is a very important part of being President of the United States, and hopefully, at some point, he'll begin to get into that routine and understand how important it is for him to understand all of the threats that are confronting this country, and understand the nuances that come with a daily brief," said the former Pennsylvania senator who briefly sought the White House in 2016.
Santorum said he has not spoken to spoken to the President-elect about daily briefings.
Santorum's comments come after CNN's Sara Murray reported that it was unclear whether Trump personally received the daily classified intelligence briefing in the wake of Monday's attacks, which included the assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey and an apparent deadly terrorist attack on a Christmas market in Berlin.
Earlier Tuesday, Trump's transition team said the President-elect was "closely monitoring" the aftermath of Monday's events.
CNN reported earlier this month that Trump was getting the President's Daily Brief only once a week. Vice President-elect Mike Pence has been receiving briefings on a daily basis.
Trump has garnered criticism for not regularly participating in national security briefings, unlike past presidents. Critics say rapid global security changes require the incoming President to be informed as much as possible.
Last week, however, Sean Spicer, a Republican National Committee spokesman, told CNN Trump was receiving the PDB three times a week. He is also being briefed daily by his pick for national security adviser -- Michael Flynn, who receives the PDB daily.