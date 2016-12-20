Santorum urges Trump to get daily security briefings

Story highlights Rick Santorum says Trump should take daily security briefings

It is unclear whether Trump is personally receiving daily intelligence briefings

(CNN) Former senator Rick Santorum is urging that the President-elect receive daily intelligence briefings.

"I would recommend that Donald Trump take his security briefs. I don't know why he's not," Santorum, a Donald Trump supporter, told CNN's John Berman on Tuesday, one day after terrorist attacks struck cities in Europe.

"This is a very important part of being President of the United States, and hopefully, at some point, he'll begin to get into that routine and understand how important it is for him to understand all of the threats that are confronting this country, and understand the nuances that come with a daily brief," said the former Pennsylvania senator who briefly sought the White House in 2016.

Santorum said he has not spoken to spoken to the President-elect about daily briefings.

Santorum's comments come after CNN's Sara Murray reported that it was unclear whether Trump personally received the daily classified intelligence briefing in the wake of Monday's attacks, which included the assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey and an apparent deadly terrorist attack on a Christmas market in Berlin.

