Dems press for Tillerson's tax returns

Story highlights Tillerson was sent a standard questionnaire sent jointly by Democrats and Republicans

Nominees for secretary of state are not required by committee rules to provide tax returns

Washington (CNN) Democrats are accusing Rex Tillerson, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to become secretary of state, of reneging on a pledge to hand over three years worth of tax returns.

Nominees for secretary of state are not required by committee rules to provide tax returns.

A standard questionnaire sent jointly by Democrats and Republicans asks whether the nominee would be willing to provide prior tax returns for himself and his spouse "if asked." Three Senate Democrats told CNN Tillerson answered this question in the affirmative.

But Tillerson pledged only to provide "information" about the tax returns, not the return itself, according to two sources familiar with his questionnaire.

When asked for clarification by CNN, a committee aide said Tillerson wrote in the questionnaire: "If asked, I will make tax return information from the past three years available on a confidential basis for appropriate review."

Read More