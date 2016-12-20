Sources: Obama shrinking Guantanamo ahead of Trump

Story highlights Obama administration plans to transfer some Gitmo prisoners before Trump takes office

The White House was legally required to notify Congress 30 days before taking any action

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama, in his final month in office, is moving to leave as few prisoners in Guantanamo Bay as possible, notifying Congress that the administration intends to transfer out some of the detainees before Donald Trump is sworn in.

The Gitmo downsizing move could rankle Trump, who pledged during the campaign to keep the prison open and "load it up."

A congressional official told CNN that they received notice Monday of the White House's intention to transfer additional detainees.

The notification comes on the last day possible, as the administration is legally required to provide Congress with 30 days notice prior to transferring any of the on facility's detainees.

Of the 59 prisoners remaining at Guantanamo, 22 are currently eligible for transfer, according to the Pentagon. Congressional officials would not say exactly how many the administration is seeking to transfer, although one official said it would be fewer than the 22 who are eligible.

