Michelle Obama: Why I am helping Trump

(CNN) While Michelle Obama was a harsh critic of Donald Trump on the campaign trail, the first lady says in an interview that she is supportive of the country's incoming new leader.

"The words that we say moving forward -- all of us, it matters, which is one of the reasons Barack and I are so supportive of this transition, because no matter how we felt going into it, it is important for the health of this nation that we support the commander-in-chief," she told Oprah Winfrey in an interview that aired Monday on CBS. "Wasn't done when my husband took office but we're going high and this is what's best for the country."

"So we are going to be there for the next president and do whatever we have to do to make sure that he is successful because if he succeeds we all succeed," she added.

The first lady met Melania Trump at the White House days after her husband was elected president and offered her support to the President-elect's wife.

