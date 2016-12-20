Trump strikes back at Bill Clinton: 'He doesn't know much'

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump mocked Bill Clinton on Tuesday after the former president said Trump "doesn't know much" in an interview with a local paper.

"Bill Clinton stated that I called him after the election. Wrong, he called me (with a very nice congratulations). He doesn't know much ... " Trump began a series of tweets.

"Especially how to get people, even with an unlimited budget, out to vote in the vital swing states ( and more). They focused on wrong states," the President-elect added.

Trump was responding to sharp remarks by Bill Clinton in an interview with the Bedford and Pound Ridge Record-Review, a small weekly newspaper near the Clintons' New York home. Speaking to the paper at a bookstore, Clinton had said that Trump "doesn't know much," but that "one thing he does know is how to get angry, white men to vote for him."

The former president also blamed FBI chief James Comey for costing his wife the election.

