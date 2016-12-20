Cruz: Give Clarence Thomas a place in the African-American museum

Story highlights Thomas has been on the court for 25 years

The justice is barely mentioned at the new museum

(CNN) Sen. Ted Cruz says the new African-American museum honoring black history has made "a mistake" by not featuring Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

"As much as I am grateful for the museum and its efforts to preserve and promote the indispensable, yet oft-neglected, contributions of African Americans to the collective history of our nation, I believe the museum has made a mistake by omitting the enormous legacy and impact of Justice Thomas, as well as his compelling background," the Texas Republican wrote Monday to the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington.

Thomas has been on the high for 25 years, making him the longest serving African-American justice on the Supreme Court.

But there is no direct mention in the new museum of Thomas' position.

"To be clear, I am not petitioning for a partisan hagiography of Justice Thomas, nor am I asking that everything critical of him be excluded. I am simply requesting that a fair and accurate portrayal of his powerful story be included, for the great benefit of millions of future museum-goers," Cruz wrote.

