Trump meets with 'great guy' Carlos Slim whom he once disparaged

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump revealed newfound admiration for Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim Tuesday, praising one of the most powerful men in America's southern neighbor after previously characterizing him as part of a global anti-Trump conspiracy.

Trump reciprocated on social media Tuesday by venerating him as "A GREAT GUY."

"Yes, it is true - Carlos Slim, the great businessman from Mexico, called me about getting together for a meeting. We met, HE IS A GREAT GUY!" Trump tweeted.

Only two months ago, during the throes of the general election campaign, Trump had a different sentiment for Slim, saying that he was part of the "monopoly power of new media conglomerates" given his stake in The New York Times, which has repeatedly sparred with Trump.

"The New York Times strings are being pulled by Mexico's Carlos Slim, a billionaire who benefits from NAFTA and supports Hillary Clinton's open border policies," Trump said in an October statement.

Trump has harshly criticized Mexico for its trade and immigration policies, which the President-elect says have damaged the United States. He has promised to build a wall along the southern border and make Mexico foot the bill.