Eyeing Trump, Obama plans new way to ban Arctic drilling

(CNN) Looking to cement his environmental record, President Barack Obama plans to take new action as early as Tuesday barring offshore drilling in areas of the Arctic and Atlantic oceans, a person familiar with his decision said.

Obama is relying on a 64-year-old law to make his moves, which would prevent future leasing of certain offshore areas for oil rights. His successor Donald Trump, who has promised a policy allowing more US energy production, would face legal challenges if he attempted to reverse Obama's order, which has little precedent.

The White House declined to comment on the story late Monday. Bloomberg first reported Obama's planned moves.

In his time in office, Obama has used executive actions to put restrictions on new leases in the waters surrounding the United States, including in the Arctic, Pacific and Atlantic oceans. His administration decided last month against allowing new leases for certain areas in the Arctic for the next five years.

