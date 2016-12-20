Breaking News

Too little, too late for Aleppo's dead and displaced

By Gayle Tzemach Lemmon

Updated 8:54 AM ET, Tue December 20, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Aleppo wounded evacuations israel donut _00003612
Aleppo wounded evacuations israel donut _00003612

    JUST WATCHED

    Dozens stranded in makeshift hospitals

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(4 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Lemmon: Syria is the war that has run out of adjectives. It has finally became too grotesque to ignore
  • The UN Security Council's unanimity breakthrough is months, if not years, too late for the more than a quarter-million dead

Gayle Tzemach Lemmon is a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and author of the New York Times best-seller, "Ashley's War: The Untold Story of a Team of Women Soldiers on the Special Ops Battlefield." The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN)How do you monitor a skeleton of a city bereft of its citizens, who have been bused out after seeing their homes bombed to pieces by barrel bombs from the Syrian regime and bunker busters from their Russian supporters?

And what will be left to watch when -- and if -- the monitors ever arrive?
    In the best-case scenario, the United Nations observers in Aleppo may find out.
    In a rather realistic one, the world will never know.
    At long last, the United Nations Security Council has been able to agree on something.
    Read More
    That something is the monitoring of the evacuation of the children and parents, men and women left alive in Aleppo, after the siege of their city -- starved on the ground, bombed from the sky and sealed in without any refuge or non-lethal path to escape -- grew inhuman enough to prick the world's conscience and puncture its longstanding indifference to Syria's carnage.
    A Syrian boy sits with belongings he collected from the rubble of his house in Aleppo&#39;s Al-Arkoub neighbourhood on December 17, 2016.
    A Syrian boy sits with belongings he collected from the rubble of his house in Aleppo's Al-Arkoub neighbourhood on December 17, 2016.

    Too grotesque to ignore

    The YouTube war finally became too grotesque to ignore.
    An overnight crisis, years in the making, finally grew impossible to overlook.
    The UN resolution called for "adequate, neutral monitoring and direct observation on evacuations" and demanded that all sides provide the monitors "with safe, immediate and unimpeded access."
    Help Syrians survive the conflict
    Help refugees survive the Syrian conflict
    But in reality, the French-backed resolution that finally won Russian and Chinese support says that those observers can only enter after they consult with "interested parties," a verbal umbrella which is likely to include a bevy of forces backing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, from Iran to Russia.
    By the time these neutral observers do make it in, eastern Aleppo likely will be cleared of the parents who called the city home and found themselves forced to flee when they could no longer send their children to play on their own streets or attend the city's schools.
    Starved into submission, stripped of medical supplies in hospitals left without power, anesthesia and, increasingly, doctors, who could survive the bombardment of the Syrian regime and its Russian air supporters? They could bear no more. Who could?
    Civilians wait to be bussed out of besieged areas of eastern Aleppo, Syria, as evacuations continue on Monday, December 19. A people-swap deal struck between rebels and Syrian government forces was set to begin over the weekend, but evacuations were temporarily put on hold after a number of buses were set on fire.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Civilians wait to be bussed out of besieged areas of eastern Aleppo, Syria, as evacuations continue on Monday, December 19. A people-swap deal struck between rebels and Syrian government forces was set to begin over the weekend, but evacuations were temporarily put on hold after a number of buses were set on fire.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 35
    Syrian pro-government forces wave to evacuees from the villages of Foua and Kefraya on December 19. While people were being bused out of Aleppo, safe passage was also given to people in areas held or besieged by rebels, the Aleppo Media Center activist group said.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Syrian pro-government forces wave to evacuees from the villages of Foua and Kefraya on December 19. While people were being bused out of Aleppo, safe passage was also given to people in areas held or besieged by rebels, the Aleppo Media Center activist group said.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 35
    Militants burned at least five buses assigned to evacuate people in Aleppo on Sunday, December 18. Aleppo has been held by rebels for the past four years, but it is now almost entirely under government control.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Militants burned at least five buses assigned to evacuate people in Aleppo on Sunday, December 18. Aleppo has been held by rebels for the past four years, but it is now almost entirely under government control.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 35
    Buses drive through the Syrian government-controlled crossing of Ramoussa, on the southern outskirts of Aleppo, on December 18.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Buses drive through the Syrian government-controlled crossing of Ramoussa, on the southern outskirts of Aleppo, on December 18.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 35
    Russian soldiers and Syrian pro-government forces look on as civilians and rebel fighters are evacuated from Aleppo on Friday, December 16. Evacuations began a day earlier under a new ceasefire between rebels and pro-government forces.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Russian soldiers and Syrian pro-government forces look on as civilians and rebel fighters are evacuated from Aleppo on Friday, December 16. Evacuations began a day earlier under a new ceasefire between rebels and pro-government forces.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 35
    Pro-government forces guard a convoy of buses and ambulances during the evacuation operation on December 16.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Pro-government forces guard a convoy of buses and ambulances during the evacuation operation on December 16.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 35
    Civilians arrive in the opposition-controlled Khan al-Aassal region, to the west of Aleppo, on Thursday, December 15. Most of the civilians from Aleppo will be taken to a rebel-controlled area in the neighboring province of Idlib.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Civilians arrive in the opposition-controlled Khan al-Aassal region, to the west of Aleppo, on Thursday, December 15. Most of the civilians from Aleppo will be taken to a rebel-controlled area in the neighboring province of Idlib.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 35
    A wounded boy sits inside an ambulance during the evacuations on December 15.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    A wounded boy sits inside an ambulance during the evacuations on December 15.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 35
    Staff members of the Syrian Red Crescent wait near ambulances as the evacuation operation gets underway on December 15.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Staff members of the Syrian Red Crescent wait near ambulances as the evacuation operation gets underway on December 15.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 35
    Buses line up to transport people away from eastern Aleppo on December 15.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Buses line up to transport people away from eastern Aleppo on December 15.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 35
    A woman leads family members toward the evacuation buses on December 15.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    A woman leads family members toward the evacuation buses on December 15.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 35
    A woman in a wheelchair waits to board a bus during evacuations on December 15.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    A woman in a wheelchair waits to board a bus during evacuations on December 15.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 35
    A member of the civil defense carries a wounded boy out of a hospital in eastern Aleppo on December 15.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    A member of the civil defense carries a wounded boy out of a hospital in eastern Aleppo on December 15.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 35
    Pro-government forces advance in Aleppo on Wednesday, December 14.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Pro-government forces advance in Aleppo on Wednesday, December 14.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 35
    A wounded woman is helped into the bed of a truck on December 14.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    A wounded woman is helped into the bed of a truck on December 14.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 35
    Buses wait to evacuate people in Aleppo on December 14.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Buses wait to evacuate people in Aleppo on December 14.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 35
    Pro-government forces advance on December 14.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Pro-government forces advance on December 14.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 35
    Pro-government forces walk in the ancient Umayyad Mosque after capturing the area on Tuesday, December 13.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Pro-government forces walk in the ancient Umayyad Mosque after capturing the area on Tuesday, December 13.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 35
    Syrians depart a rebel-controlled area of Aleppo on December 13.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Syrians depart a rebel-controlled area of Aleppo on December 13.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 35
    Syrian residents, fleeing violence in the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, arrive in Aleppo&#39;s Fardos neighborhood on December 13.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Syrian residents, fleeing violence in the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, arrive in Aleppo's Fardos neighborhood on December 13.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 35
    A Syrian child cooks in the street in a rebel-held area of Aleppo on December 13.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    A Syrian child cooks in the street in a rebel-held area of Aleppo on December 13.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 35
    Syrian civilians take food from a storage room that was formerly held by the opposition forces in eastern Aleppo&#39;s al-Kalasseh neighborhood on December 13.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Syrian civilians take food from a storage room that was formerly held by the opposition forces in eastern Aleppo's al-Kalasseh neighborhood on December 13.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 35
    Pro-government fighters wave from a truck as they pass civilians fleeing the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood on December 13.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Pro-government fighters wave from a truck as they pass civilians fleeing the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood on December 13.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 35
    A woman reacts as she evacuates the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood with her two children on December 13.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    A woman reacts as she evacuates the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood with her two children on December 13.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 35
    Syrians celebrate in a government-held district of Aleppo on Monday, December 12.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Syrians celebrate in a government-held district of Aleppo on Monday, December 12.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 35
    Pro-government forces patrol the al-Saleheen neighborhood in eastern Aleppo on December 12.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Pro-government forces patrol the al-Saleheen neighborhood in eastern Aleppo on December 12.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 35
    Rebels in southeastern Aleppo target government forces with anti-aircraft weaponry on December 12.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Rebels in southeastern Aleppo target government forces with anti-aircraft weaponry on December 12.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 35
    Civilians flee the Sukkari neighborhood in southeastern Aleppo on December 12.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Civilians flee the Sukkari neighborhood in southeastern Aleppo on December 12.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 35
    Pro-government forces patrol Aleppo&#39;s Sheikh Saeed district on December 12 after it was recaptured from rebel forces.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Pro-government forces patrol Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed district on December 12 after it was recaptured from rebel forces.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 35
    In this handout photo from the International Committee for the Red Cross, women displaced from eastern Aleppo gather at a shelter in the village of Jibreen, south of Aleppo, on December 12.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    In this handout photo from the International Committee for the Red Cross, women displaced from eastern Aleppo gather at a shelter in the village of Jibreen, south of Aleppo, on December 12.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 35
    Smoke rises from the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood on December 12.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Smoke rises from the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood on December 12.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 35
    Civilians from eastern Aleppo stream into a government checkpoint at the al-Hawoz street roundabout on Saturday, December 10.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Civilians from eastern Aleppo stream into a government checkpoint at the al-Hawoz street roundabout on Saturday, December 10.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 35
    Rebel fighters take aim at pro-government positions in Aleppo on Friday, December 9.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Rebel fighters take aim at pro-government positions in Aleppo on Friday, December 9.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 35
    Syrian rebels walk down a street in eastern Aleppo on December 9.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Syrian rebels walk down a street in eastern Aleppo on December 9.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 35
    Clouds of smoke billow from eastern Aleppo&#39;s al-Shaar neighborhood on Monday, December 5.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Clouds of smoke billow from eastern Aleppo's al-Shaar neighborhood on Monday, December 5.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 35
    03 Aleppo 1219 RESTRICTED02 Fuaa Kafraya evacuationsAleppo Bus Burning 121803 Aleppo Buses 121802 Aleppo 121603 Aleppo 121601 Aleppo 121611 Aleppo 121512 Aleppo 1215Aleppo green bus 121513 Aleppo 121510 Aleppo 121509 Aleppo 1215 RESTRICTED07 Aleppo 121506 Aleppo 121501 Aleppo buses 121402 Aleppo 121419 battle for aleppo01 Aleppo Syria 121320 battle for aleppo21 battle for aleppo22 battle for aleppo15 Battle for Aleppo18 Battle for Aleppo01 Battle for Aleppo 121304 Battle for Aleppo 121303 Battle for Aleppo 121305 Battle for Aleppo 121306 Battle for Aleppo 121308 Battle for Aleppo 121309 Battle for Aleppo 121310 Battle for Aleppo 121311 Battle for Aleppo 121312 Battle for Aleppo 121314 Battle for Aleppo 1213
    Even the remains of the fractured international community couldn't take its impotence being called so painfully and embarrassingly to account by the images coming out of Aleppo.
    How many pictures of grieving parents reaching toward the sky and dust-covered babies bombed to the ground could the world stomach?

    Syria is the war that has run out of adjectives

    Words long ago failed to describe its depravity -- or to rouse the international community to do anything other than look away and wait for it to end.
    What is Aleppo? Now we know
    What is Aleppo? Now we know (Opinion)
    UN officials themselves have called out their institution's ineffectiveness in the face of Aleppo's brutality.
    "Since September, the Security Council has failed to adopt three resolutions that could have enabled a humanitarian truce, evacuation of civilians and the entry of lifesaving aid," said Ban Ki-moon, who just stepped down from the UN helm.
    A UN release noted that on "8 October, Russia vetoed a resolution that would have called for an end to military flights over Aleppo; and on 5 December, a measure calling for a seven-day ceasefire in the beleaguered city failed to pass after negative votes by both China and Russia. In all, Russia has vetoed six texts on the Syrian conflict, while China has vetoed five of those six."
    As he took leave of UN leadership last week, Ban said that "Aleppo is now a synonym for hell."
    He also noted: "We have collectively failed the people of Syria."
    He is right on both counts.

    Can the UN's next leader do any better?

    The question is whether his successor, Antonio Guterres, can do any better, given that the Syrian regime, along with Russia and Iran, have now shifted facts on the ground dramatically in their favor.
    UN approves Portugal&#39;s Antonio Guterres as next secretary-general
    Antonio Guterres approved as next UN secretary-general
    And now, with Aleppo's fall, they have successfully implemented their starve-versus-surrender strategy in Syria's major cities.
    Years ago, as the head of the UN's Refugee Agency, Guterres said he had run out of descriptors for Syria's civil war.
    Today he is the head of the United Nations, facing the task of implementing this latest resolution.
    The UN Security Council's unanimity breakthrough is months, if not years, too late for this resolution to make a difference for the 4 million made refugees, the more than a quarter-million dead and the millions displaced inside the country, who have absolutely no place safe to turn and no place outside the nation's borders eager to offer them safety.
    Syrian activists and those inside the Obama administration who favored greater intervention in the conflict both tell me they fear the fate of those fleeing Aleppo to the town of Idlib, which is likely to be next in Assad's crosshairs.

    Stay up to date on the latest opinion, analysis and conversations through social media. Join us at Facebook/CNNOpinion and follow us @CNNOpinion on Twitter. We welcome your ideas and comments.

    And they wonder how it took this much death to finally see Syria seize the global stage?
    "I never thought we would be forced to leave our homes," Khokoud Helmi, a founder of the Syrian underground newspaper Enab Baladi, told me.
    "Shall we have lost all these lives to finally have people standing with us? It is too late, dear, but late is better than never."