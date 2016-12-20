Story highlights Margaret Huang: Trump's nominees for Secretary of State and Deputy Secretary of State raise concerns about human rights

Top US diplomats should be focused on protecting human rights, not weakening them or ignoring them, she says

Margaret Huang is the executive director of Amnesty International USA. The views expressed are her own.

(CNN) In 1942, when a number of countries came together to find a way to prosecute Nazi political and military leaders for horrific war crimes, the US secretary of state played a key role. What would become the Nuremberg trials several years later might not have happened if the secretary of state hadn't pushed for them, working closely with key leaders from other countries.

Four decades later, another US secretary of state helped draft groundbreaking arms control treaties and other agreements that paved the way to ending the Cold War, as well as many of the human rights abuses and atrocities that it fueled.

At major junctures through history -- in times of peace and war -- the US secretary of state has played a critical role in either safeguarding human rights around the world, or undermining them. That is why President-elect Donald Trump's nominees to lead the State Department are so important and so closely watched, because they will have the power to either help protect or erode human rights for millions of people.

But Trump's nominees for secretary of state and deputy secretary of state raise serious concerns about human rights.

Last week, Trump nominated ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson to serve as secretary of state. Reports also suggest Trump plans to nominate John Bolton to serve as Tillerson's deputy, effectively running the day-to-day operations of the State Department.