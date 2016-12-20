Story highlights The shooting is likely to drive Moscow and Ankara closer together, writes Elmira Bayrasli

Turkey's growing tension with the West has brought Putin to the table, she says

Bayrasli: The Russian-Turkish relationship for now is one of convenience

Elmira Bayrasli is the co-founder of Foreign Policy Interrupted and the author of the book "From the Other Side of the World." The opinion in this article belong to the author.

(CNN) Russian-Turkish relations did not come to a head yesterday. Nor are they likely to unravel anytime soon.

Despite the assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey at the hands of a 22-year-old Turkish police officer at an art gallery in the Turkish capital, Ankara, Moscow did not blame the Turks for the incident.

"They (outside forces) want to drive a wedge between Moscow and Ankara at any price," said Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Duma's national security committee, hours after the shooting.

In fact, yesterday's shooting is likely to drive Moscow and Ankara closer together, and probably at the expense of the United States and NATO.

Photos: Shooting unfolds in front of photographer Andrey Karlov, the Russian ambassador to Turkey, speaks at the opening ceremony of a photo exhibit in Ankara, Turkey, on Monday, December 19. Moments later, he was fatally shot. Associated Press photographer Burhan Ozbilici was at the event and watched the assassination unfold. Hide Caption 1 of 7 Photos: Shooting unfolds in front of photographer The man holds his gun up after shooting Karlov. The attack occurred at the Cagdas Sanat Merkezi modern arts center in Ankara. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said in a news conference that the gunman was Mevlut Mert Altintas, a Turkish police officer. Hide Caption 2 of 7 Photos: Shooting unfolds in front of photographer Karlov's body lies on the floor as the gunman stands nearby. Hide Caption 3 of 7 Photos: Shooting unfolds in front of photographer The gunman gestures near the body of Karlov. In a video circulating on social media, the shooter is heard shouting, "Allahu akbar (God is greatest). Do not forget Aleppo! Do not forget Syria! Do not forget Aleppo! Do not forget Syria!" Russia has been instrumental in helping Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime in its push to retake the eastern sector of Aleppo, which had been held by rebels for nearly four years. Russia is also the most powerful ally of Assad's regime and has carried out airstrikes since September 2015 to prop up the embattled leader. Hide Caption 4 of 7 Photos: Shooting unfolds in front of photographer People cower after Karlov was shot. "Get back! Get back!" the gunman could be heard shouting in Turkish.

Hide Caption 5 of 7 Photos: Shooting unfolds in front of photographer The gunman stands near the body of Karlov. "Only death will remove me from here. Everyone who has taken part in this oppression will one by one pay for it," he said in the video. Hide Caption 6 of 7 Photos: Shooting unfolds in front of photographer Turkey's official Anadolu news agency reported that the gunman had been neutralized. But it was not immediately clear whether the attacker was killed or captured by police. Later, Turkey's Interior Ministry said Altintas had been killed. Hide Caption 7 of 7

Located between Europe and Asia and the Middle East, Russia and Turkey have been rivals. During the Cold War, Russia and Turkey stood on opposite sides of the wall.