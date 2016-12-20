Breaking News

Trucks as killing machines: A frightening form of low-tech terror

By Peter Bergen, CNN National Security Analyst

Updated 9:09 AM ET, Tue December 20, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Authorities examine a truck Tuesday, December 20, that crashed into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin the night before. At least 12 people were killed and 48 injured in what police are investigating as a likely terrorist attack.
Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market
Authorities examine a truck Tuesday, December 20, that crashed into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin the night before. At least 12 people were killed and 48 injured in what police are investigating as a likely terrorist attack.
Hide Caption
1 of 18
Emergency responders tow the truck&#39;s cab away from the crash site on December 20. Ariel Zurawski, owner of the truck company, said the truck may have been hijacked as it was transporting 25 tons of steel.
Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market
Emergency responders tow the truck's cab away from the crash site on December 20. Ariel Zurawski, owner of the truck company, said the truck may have been hijacked as it was transporting 25 tons of steel.
Hide Caption
2 of 18
An overview of the crash site on December 20 shows where the tractor-trailer drove over the sidewalk and into market stalls near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church.
Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market
An overview of the crash site on December 20 shows where the tractor-trailer drove over the sidewalk and into market stalls near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church.
Hide Caption
3 of 18
A rescue worker stands beside Christmas decorations that were scattered by the crash.
Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market
A rescue worker stands beside Christmas decorations that were scattered by the crash.
Hide Caption
4 of 18
Members of the press crowd around the crash site on December 20.
Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market
Members of the press crowd around the crash site on December 20.
Hide Caption
5 of 18
A rescue worker looks at destroyed market stalls near the truck&#39;s trailer.
Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market
A rescue worker looks at destroyed market stalls near the truck's trailer.
Hide Caption
6 of 18
Authorities investigate the crash site on December 20.
Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market
Authorities investigate the crash site on December 20.
Hide Caption
7 of 18
Emergency responders treat an injured person on Monday, December 19.
Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market
Emergency responders treat an injured person on Monday, December 19.
Hide Caption
8 of 18
German police shine a flashlight onto the back of the truck.
Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market
German police shine a flashlight onto the back of the truck.
Hide Caption
9 of 18
Emergency crews work near the crash site on December 19.
Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market
Emergency crews work near the crash site on December 19.
Hide Caption
10 of 18
Police officers stand next to the truck.
Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market
Police officers stand next to the truck.
Hide Caption
11 of 18
Ambulances are seen where the incident happened in western Berlin.
Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market
Ambulances are seen where the incident happened in western Berlin.
Hide Caption
12 of 18
Police stand beside the damaged truck that crashed into the market.
Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market
Police stand beside the damaged truck that crashed into the market.
Hide Caption
13 of 18
First responders load an injured person into an ambulance.
Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market
First responders load an injured person into an ambulance.
Hide Caption
14 of 18
A Christmas tree lies next to the truck.
Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market
A Christmas tree lies next to the truck.
Hide Caption
15 of 18
Police take someone into custody near the market.
Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market
Police take someone into custody near the market.
Hide Caption
16 of 18
Police stand guard at the market after the crash.
Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market
Police stand guard at the market after the crash.
Hide Caption
17 of 18
An armed police officer stands near the scene.
Photos: Truck plows through Berlin Christmas market
An armed police officer stands near the scene.
Hide Caption
18 of 18
01 Berlin market attack 122010 Berlin market attack 122003 Berlin market attack 122011 Berlin market attack 122004 Berlin market attack 122005 Berlin market attack 122006 Berlin market attack 122008 Berlin market attack 122009 Berlin market attack 122012 Berlin market attack 1220001 Berlin Crash ah RESTRICTED06 Berlin market 1219 RESTRICTED09 Berlin markey 121913 Berlin market 121914 Berlin market 121917 Berlin market 1219 RESTRICTED04 Berlin market 1219 10 Berlin market 1219

Story highlights

  • Peter Bergen: Both ISIS and al Qaeda have urged that vehicles be used as weapons
  • Bergen: Such attacks are difficult to guard against, can cause great casualties

Peter Bergen is CNN's national security analyst, a vice president at New America and a professor of practice at Arizona State University. He is the author of "United States of Jihad: Investigating America's Homegrown Terrorists."

(CNN)Terrorists have turned to a frightening weapon that often is within easy reach and is particularly hard to guard against: using cars and trucks as killing machines.

Once again the world saw images of what authorities are investigating as a terrorist attack conducted with a vehicle -- this time a truck in Berlin that plowed into a Christmas market Monday, killing at least 12 people.
    It was a more lethal version of the terrorist attack three weeks ago by Abdul Razak Ali Artan, a legal resident of the United States, who rammed his car into a group of people, injuring 11 at Ohio State University. Artan then attacked the group with a knife before a police officer killed him.
    Counterterrorism officials used to worry about truck bombs. Now they also have to worry about trucks and other vehicles being used as weapons, which can generate many casualties at crowded public events.
    Berlin truck assault spreads waves of fear
    Berlin truck assault spreads waves of fear
    This was made vividly clear by the case of the terrorist who killed 86 people with a truck. The victims were celebrating the French national holiday on July 14 on the promenade in Nice on the south coast of France.
    Read More
    The use of this tactic was proposed by al Qaeda's Yemeni branch in its webzine, Inspire, in which it called on potential terrorists in the West to use trucks as a weapon. A 2010 article headlined "The Ultimate Mowing Machine" called for deploying a pickup truck as a "mowing machine, not to mow grass but mow down the enemies of Allah."
    Follow CNN Opinion

    Join us on Twitter and Facebook

    Four years later, an ISIS spokesman encouraged similar vehicular attacks, saying that followers should use a car to "run over" the enemies of ISIS.
    Seemingly inspired by this call, Canadian Martin Rouleau Couture rammed his vehicle into two soldiers in Quebec on October 20, 2014, killing one and injuring the other.
    Palestinian terrorists targeting Israeli civilians have also frequently used vehicles as weapons.
    What's particularly frightening is that Western civilians can just be going about their everyday business and get mowed down, whether they are at a holiday celebration in France, attending college in the United States, or on Monday visiting a Christmas market in Berlin.
    Car and truck attacks are some of the hardest to guard against because they take no special training, they do not involve the preparation of weapons such as explosive devices, and they don't involve the purchase of military-style assault rifles, which in many Western countries are not easy to obtain. Yet as we have seen, these low-tech attacks can be quite lethal.