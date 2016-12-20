Story highlights Peter Bergen: Both ISIS and al Qaeda have urged that vehicles be used as weapons

Bergen: Such attacks are difficult to guard against, can cause great casualties

Peter Bergen is CNN's national security analyst, a vice president at New America and a professor of practice at Arizona State University. He is the author of "United States of Jihad: Investigating America's Homegrown Terrorists."

(CNN) Terrorists have turned to a frightening weapon that often is within easy reach and is particularly hard to guard against: using cars and trucks as killing machines.

Once again the world saw images of what authorities are investigating as a terrorist attack conducted with a vehicle -- this time a truck in Berlin that plowed into a Christmas market Monday, killing at least 12 people.

It was a more lethal version of the terrorist attack three weeks ago by Abdul Razak Ali Artan, a legal resident of the United States, who rammed his car into a group of people, injuring 11 at Ohio State University. Artan then attacked the group with a knife before a police officer killed him.

Counterterrorism officials used to worry about truck bombs. Now they also have to worry about trucks and other vehicles being used as weapons, which can generate many casualties at crowded public events.

This was made vividly clear by the case of the terrorist who killed 86 people with a truck. The victims were celebrating the French national holiday on July 14 on the promenade in Nice on the south coast of France.

Read More