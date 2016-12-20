Breaking News

Turkey: Aleppo evacuations could be completed by Wednesday

Victoria Lindrea, CNN

Updated 11:56 AM ET, Tue December 20, 2016

Officials: Aleppo evacuations will end soon
Officials: Aleppo evacuations will end soon

Story highlights

  • Turkey says 37,500 have been evacuated; Red Cross puts figure at 25,000
  • It is unclear how many Syrians remain trapped in eastern Aleppo
  • Syria authorizes the UN to send an additional 20 staff to eastern Aleppo

(CNN)A desperate operation to evacuate thousands of Syrians from eastern Aleppo could be completed by Wednesday, Turkey has claimed.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted Tuesday that 37,500 people had been evacuated from the war-torn city so far, adding that "all evacuations are intended to be finished by tomorrow."
    However, the International Committee of the Red Cross has put the number of evacuees since Thursday at 25,000 and said the operation is "still ongoing."
    A further 750 people have so far been evacuated from the villages of Fuaa and Kafraya, in Syria's mainly rebel-held Idlib province, as part of the same deal, the ICRC said.
    It is unclear how many civilians and rebels are still trapped in eastern Aleppo. But Syrian state-run Ekhbariya TV reported that the Syrian army has used loudspeakers to urge remaining rebels to leave the area, warning that they intend to enter the enclave in the coming hours to "remove remnants of terrorism."
    Ekhbariya TV also reported that 51 buses had entered the city Tuesday to transport a number of rebels and their families to Idlib province.

    Regime on verge of retaking Aleppo

    Osama Abo Zaid, a spokesman for the Free Syrian Army, a rebel alliance backed by Turkey, said he expected the evacuation to conclude Tuesday and claimed that a convoy of about 100 buses was due to leave the city, in addition to some 400 private cars.
    "A few civilians are afraid to leave Aleppo and stay in tents in the cold and decided to stay in their houses," Zaid said. He claimed that some stealing and intimidation was taking place during the evacuation.
    The Syrian regime is on the verge of retaking Aleppo from rebel groups who have controlled parts of the city since 2012. The government has made significant territorial gains after its forces, backed by airstrikes, entered rebel-held areas in late November
    Turkey and Russia helped broker the ceasefire deal that made the recent evacuations possible. On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Cavusoglu met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Moscow to discuss the Syrian conflict.
    The meeting comes on the heels of the assassination of Russia ambassador Andrey Karlov in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Monday night.

    Russia: No military solution in Syria

    Dozens stranded in makeshift hospitals
    Lavrov welcomed the "efforts in eastern Aleppo" and recognized "the important role" of the United Nations.
    'It has become our opinion there is no military solution to Syrian crisis," the Russian foreign minister said at a press conference following the meeting.
    "We welcome the partial evacuation of opposition from a number of location in Syria and advocate a successful and safe completion of this process," he continued.
    He said the three countries would work towards "ending hostilities" and "providing an environment for an efficient and conclusive political process in Syria."
    Civilians wait to be bussed out of besieged areas of eastern Aleppo, Syria, as evacuations continue on Monday, December 19. A people-swap deal struck between rebels and Syrian government forces was set to begin over the weekend, but evacuations were temporarily put on hold after a number of buses were set on fire.
    Syrian pro-government forces wave to evacuees from the villages of Foua and Kefraya on December 19. While people were being bused out of Aleppo, safe passage was also given to people in areas held or besieged by rebels, the Aleppo Media Center activist group said.
    Militants burned at least five buses assigned to evacuate people in Aleppo on Sunday, December 18. Aleppo has been held by rebels for the past four years, but it is now almost entirely under government control.
    Buses drive through the Syrian government-controlled crossing of Ramoussa, on the southern outskirts of Aleppo, on December 18.
    Russian soldiers and Syrian pro-government forces look on as civilians and rebel fighters are evacuated from Aleppo on Friday, December 16. Evacuations began a day earlier under a new ceasefire between rebels and pro-government forces.
    Pro-government forces guard a convoy of buses and ambulances during the evacuation operation on December 16.
    Civilians arrive in the opposition-controlled Khan al-Aassal region, to the west of Aleppo, on Thursday, December 15. Most of the civilians from Aleppo will be taken to a rebel-controlled area in the neighboring province of Idlib.
    A wounded boy sits inside an ambulance during the evacuations on December 15.
    Staff members of the Syrian Red Crescent wait near ambulances as the evacuation operation gets underway on December 15.
    Buses line up to transport people away from eastern Aleppo on December 15.
    A woman leads family members toward the evacuation buses on December 15.
    A woman in a wheelchair waits to board a bus during evacuations on December 15.
    A member of the civil defense carries a wounded boy out of a hospital in eastern Aleppo on December 15.
    Pro-government forces advance in Aleppo on Wednesday, December 14.
    A wounded woman is helped into the bed of a truck on December 14.
    Buses wait to evacuate people in Aleppo on December 14.
    Pro-government forces advance on December 14.
    Pro-government forces walk in the ancient Umayyad Mosque after capturing the area on Tuesday, December 13.
    Syrians depart a rebel-controlled area of Aleppo on December 13.
    Syrian residents, fleeing violence in the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, arrive in Aleppo&#39;s Fardos neighborhood on December 13.
    A Syrian child cooks in the street in a rebel-held area of Aleppo on December 13.
    Syrian civilians take food from a storage room that was formerly held by the opposition forces in eastern Aleppo&#39;s al-Kalasseh neighborhood on December 13.
    Pro-government fighters wave from a truck as they pass civilians fleeing the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood on December 13.
    A woman reacts as she evacuates the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood with her two children on December 13.
    Syrians celebrate in a government-held district of Aleppo on Monday, December 12.
    Pro-government forces patrol the al-Saleheen neighborhood in eastern Aleppo on December 12.
    Rebels in southeastern Aleppo target government forces with anti-aircraft weaponry on December 12.
    Civilians flee the Sukkari neighborhood in southeastern Aleppo on December 12.
    Pro-government forces patrol Aleppo&#39;s Sheikh Saeed district on December 12 after it was recaptured from rebel forces.
    In this handout photo from the International Committee for the Red Cross, women displaced from eastern Aleppo gather at a shelter in the village of Jibreen, south of Aleppo, on December 12.
    Smoke rises from the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood on December 12.
    Civilians from eastern Aleppo stream into a government checkpoint at the al-Hawoz street roundabout on Saturday, December 10.
    Rebel fighters take aim at pro-government positions in Aleppo on Friday, December 9.
    Syrian rebels walk down a street in eastern Aleppo on December 9.
    Clouds of smoke billow from eastern Aleppo&#39;s al-Shaar neighborhood on Monday, December 5.
    The Syrian government has authorized the UN to send an additional 20 staff to eastern Aleppo, where they will monitor the ongoing evacuation, a UN spokesman said on Tuesday.
    The move comes after the UN Security Council voted unanimously on Monday to redeploy UN staff to Aleppo to monitor and report on the evacuation of civilians.
    The resolution stressed "the importance to ensure the voluntary, safe and dignified passage of all civilians from the eastern districts of AIeppo or other areas, under the monitoring of and coordination by the United Nations and other relevant institutions, to a destination of their choice."
    Seven-year-old Bana Alabed, who captured the world's attention with her tweets from Aleppo, was evacuated to Turkey with her family on Monday.
    Her mother Fatemah tweeted on Tuesday: "I can't & we can't all be happy until all the remaining people who want to leave are evacuated from East Aleppo."

    Schams Elwazer, Anne Marie Nacy, Natalie Gallon, Sebastian Shukla, Sarah Faidell, Sarah Sirgany and Eyad Kourdi contributed to this report.