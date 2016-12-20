ISIS claims deadly attack in Jordan

Story highlights Tuesday gunfight at house in Karak unrelated to Sunday terrorism, officials say

Ten people were killed in the attack on Karak Castle, a tourist destination

(CNN) ISIS claimed responsibility Tuesday for an attack on a popular tourist attraction in Jordan over the weekend that killed 10 people.

The statement from the terrorist group's media arm, Amaq, said four men carried out the attack.

"Armed with machine guns and hand grenades, they raided the gatherings of the apostate Jordanian security and the citizens of the crusade alliance in Karak," read the statement.

This is the first time ISIS has claimed an attack on Jordanian soil. The only other attack ISIS claimed was a June suicide attack at a military outpost at the border with Syria.

Karak Castle, which sits high upon a hill overlooking the city of Karak, is a popular tourist destination.

Jordanian security forces engaged in another gunfight in Karak on Tuesday, but the country's Public Security Directorate said it was unrelated to Sunday's attack.

Read More