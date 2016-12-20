ISIS claims deadly attack in Jordan

Story highlights It's the first time ISIS has claimed an attack on Jordanian soil

Ten people were killed in the attack on Karak Castle, a tourist destination

(CNN) ISIS claimed responsibility Tuesday for an attack on a popular tourist attraction in Jordan over the weekend that left 10 people dead.

The statement from the terrorist group's media arm, Amaq, said four men carried out the attack.

"Armed with machine guns and hand grenades, they raided the gatherings of the apostate Jordanian security and the citizens of the crusade alliance in Karak," read the statement.

This is the first time ISIS has claimed an attack on Jordanian soil. The only other attack ISIS claimed was a June suicide attack at a military outpost at the border with Syria.

Sunday's attack in Karak was the first time a civilian target was hit by a terrorist attack in Jordan in more than a decade.

