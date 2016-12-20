The world's most luxurious airport hotels

(CNN) Airport hotels are better known for being convenient and practical than they are for luxury.

But all that might be changing: In recent years, many airport hotels have stepped up their game with updated guest rooms and resort-style amenities.

From day spas to swim-up bars -- in some cases, just steps from the terminal -- we've handpicked the world's 10 most luxurious airport lodgings.

Crowne Plaza Changi Airport

This 563-room hotel is so luxurious that you'd never guess it was located in Terminal 3 at Singapore's Changi Airport.

There's a gym, spa, several restaurants and an enormous courtyard with a swimming pool flanked by rainforest-style gardens.

Rooms are ultramodern and high-tech, outfitted with ergonomic furniture and smart LED televisions with Bluetooth speakers.

As if it weren't vast or impressive enough, the hotel just debuted a new 10-story extension, adding 243 rooms to the existing 320 in August.

Crowne Plaza Changi Airport ; 75 Airport Boulevard, #01-01, Changi Airport, Changi Airport Singapore (SIN), Singapore 819664; +65 6823 5300

Langham Place, Beijing Capital Airport

Located adjacent to Terminal 3 at Beijing International Airport, the Langham Palace offers fliers five-star luxury just minutes after they touch down.

There are 372 spacious guest rooms, including several lofts, townhouses and even one penthouse.

Each room features plush, custom-made bedding, sleek dark wood furnishings and sweeping city or lake views.

Property highlights include a lakefront gym and an art gallery, but the hotel's pièce de résistance is its two-story, 24-hour club lounge.

It's split into four separate sections -- each offering a different theme, depending on your mood -- and is well worth the upgrade to a Club level room.

Langham Place ; No. 1 Er Jing Road Terminal 3, Capital International Airport Beijing China 100621; 86 (10) 6457 5555

Sofitel London Heathrow

Sofitel: An oasis of calm at London Heathrow.

With a vast marble atrium decorated with fountains, zen gardens and abstract sculptures, the Sofitel feels more like an upscale city hotel than one connected to Heathrow's Terminal 5.

All 605 rooms and suites feature large beds with Egyptian cotton sheets, pillow menus and oversized bathrooms with deep-soak tubs and separate rainfall showers.

The hotel's ESPA spa is fairly impressive: There's an aromatherapy steam room, sauna and even a hydrotherapy suite.

But what you're really here for is the Perrier-Jouët Bar, where you can enjoy top-notch Champagne by the flute, bottle or even magnum (should wallets permit).

Sofitel London Heathrow ; Heathrow Airport (LHR), Terminal 5, London TW6 2GD; 020 8757 7777

Grand Hyatt Dallas/Fort Worth

For travelers catching an early flight, it's hard to beat the convenience and comfort of this Grand Hyatt, located right inside Terminal D of DFW Airport.

Its 298 guest rooms -- which underwent a $13 million renovation in 2011 -- are chic, sleek and modern, with lots of art and fancy amenities like touchscreen room controls and deep-soaking tubs.

Onsite dining options are just as impressive: There's an excellent Mediterranean restaurant and the only sushi bar at DFW Airport.

Then, of course, there's the infamous Wine Wall, where guests can dine (and drink) surrounded by 972 bottles of fine wine.

But perhaps the property's main attraction is the therapeutic rooftop pool. It's chlorine-free, mineral-infused and boasts a salinity level almost identical to that of the human tear.

Regal Airport Hotel Hong Kong

Connected to the passenger terminal by an enclosed, climate-controlled bridge, the Regal is the only hotel with direct access to Hong Kong International Airport.

Its 1,171 guest rooms are sleek and modern with double-glazed soundproof windows overlooking the airport and runways.

Travelers in need of extra pampering will get it at one of 19 Thai-inspired spa suites, which boast massage beds and outdoor hot tubs.

Hungry? There are six restaurants on site, including an excellent teppanyaki bar and a French patisserie.

Regal Airport Hotel Hong Kong ; 9 Cheong Tat Road, Hong Kong International Airport, Chek Lap Kok, Hong Kong; +852 2286 8888

Dubai International Hotel

Located inside Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport, guests have to be in transit to be able to stay at this high-end hotel.

But it's worth the stopover: All 530 rooms are plush, spacious and modern, and many come equipped with leather massage chairs.

Suite guests receive a fruit basket upon arrival, in addition to complimentary chocolates, canapés and beverages throughout their stay.

Hotel highlights include a 24-hour fitness center with steam room and sauna, a hot tub and two indoor swimming pools.

Hilton Munich Airport

It might be in the middle of a bustling airport -- built smack bang in between Terminals 1 and 2 -- but you won't get a better night's sleep anywhere else.

The Hilton's 270 (soon to be 432) Art Deco-inspired guest rooms are completely soundproofed, with large, sumptuous beds and thick blackout curtains.

But there's plenty to do besides sleep: There's a heated indoor pool, sauna, hot tub and well-equipped gym.

The hotel highlight, however, is the lobby bar, which is flanked by 60-foot palm trees and serves strong cocktails well past midnight.

citizenM Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport Hotel

The rooms at the citizenM at CDG are proof that luxurious doesn't necessarily mean lavish.

With their compact size and modern-minimalist aesthetic, they're not flashy but still luxe. Think wall-to-wall windows, king-size beds, touchscreen lighting and room controls, and free movies on demand.

The rest of the hotel is designed to feel like a (very hip) home away from home: oversized, plush couches in the "living room," a 24-hour open kitchen and bar.

An eclectic art collection and well-stocked bookshelves make for additional diversions.

Hotel Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport

With its lavish atrium lobby, five restaurants and thalassotherapy spa, the Novotel at Suvarnabhumi Airport is as upscale as any five-star hotel in the Thai capital.

All 612 rooms and suites are large and lavish, decorated with colorful silks, rich fabrics and contemporary Thai art.

Outside, is a beautiful courtyard landscaped with lush, tropical gardens and a large swimming pool.

It's not just any swimming pool, either: It's centered around a swim-up bar that serves up killer cocktails from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Hotel Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport ; 999 Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel,Moo 1 Nongprue Bang Phli, Tambon Nong Prue, Amphoe Bang Phli, Chang Wat Samut Prakan 10540, Thailand; +66 2 131 1111

Fairmont Vancouver Airport

Situated directly above the US departures terminal -- a mere two-minute jaunt from baggage claim -- the Fairmont is worth visiting for the breathtaking views alone.

Floor-to-ceiling windows give a front-row seat of the North Shore Mountains and runway, so guests can watch planes take off all day long.

(They're double-glazed and soundproofed so no one will hear a thing).

Hotel highlights include an excellent day spa offering more than 120 treatments, and an award-winning restaurant, Globe@YVR, that specializes in Pacific Northwest Cuisine.

Added bonus: There's live music seven nights a week at the aptly-named Jetside Bar, situated right off the lobby.