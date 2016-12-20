Breaking News

Black men nearly 3 times as likely to die from police use of force, study says

By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

Updated 5:21 PM ET, Tue December 20, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Black Lives Matter started with a hashtag. Now it is a rallying cry, a cause and a movement in the wake of the deaths of black men at the hands of police. The latest police shootings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile have spurred a new round of protests across the country and worldwide.
Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter
Black Lives Matter started with a hashtag. Now it is a rallying cry, a cause and a movement in the wake of the deaths of black men at the hands of police. The latest police shootings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile have spurred a new round of protests across the country and worldwide.
Hide Caption
1 of 18
Some organizers say the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the death of Trayvon Martin in 2012 is where the movement began. Demonstrators wore hoodies and carried Skittles, the candy Martin had bought on the night he was killed.
Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter
Some organizers say the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the death of Trayvon Martin in 2012 is where the movement began. Demonstrators wore hoodies and carried Skittles, the candy Martin had bought on the night he was killed.
Hide Caption
2 of 18
The shooting death of unarmed teen Michael Brown in August 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri, by an officer lit an existing fuse and protests engulfed the town.
Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter
The shooting death of unarmed teen Michael Brown in August 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri, by an officer lit an existing fuse and protests engulfed the town.
Hide Caption
3 of 18
By the time Eric Garner died after being placed in a chokehold by a New York Police Department officer, support for Black Lives Matter had grown nationwide.
Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter
By the time Eric Garner died after being placed in a chokehold by a New York Police Department officer, support for Black Lives Matter had grown nationwide.
Hide Caption
4 of 18
Protests and clashes with police after the officer wasn&#39;t indicted in the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson led to another round of protests, with the rallying cry &quot;No justice, no peace.&quot;
Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter
Protests and clashes with police after the officer wasn't indicted in the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson led to another round of protests, with the rallying cry "No justice, no peace."
Hide Caption
5 of 18
Demands for change led to organized protests in major cities, including New York, Washington, Boston, San Francisco and Oakland, California, in December 2014.
Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter
Demands for change led to organized protests in major cities, including New York, Washington, Boston, San Francisco and Oakland, California, in December 2014.
Hide Caption
6 of 18
Activist Muhiyidin d&#39;Baha took the call for action into a North Charleston, South Carolina, City Council after the killing of Walter Scott by a North Charleston police officer.
Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter
Activist Muhiyidin d'Baha took the call for action into a North Charleston, South Carolina, City Council after the killing of Walter Scott by a North Charleston police officer.
Hide Caption
7 of 18
The death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore led to frustrations that splintered into violence; a CVS Pharmacy was looted and burned during protests after his funeral.
Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter
The death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore led to frustrations that splintered into violence; a CVS Pharmacy was looted and burned during protests after his funeral.
Hide Caption
8 of 18
A battle waged against the Confederate flag as a symbol of hatred after Dylann Roof was accused of killing nine people in a South Carolina church in an attempt to spark a race war. Activist Brittany &quot;Bree&quot; Newsome took the battle flag off the flagpole at the Statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina.
Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter
A battle waged against the Confederate flag as a symbol of hatred after Dylann Roof was accused of killing nine people in a South Carolina church in an attempt to spark a race war. Activist Brittany "Bree" Newsome took the battle flag off the flagpole at the Statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina.
Hide Caption
9 of 18
The political activism entered the 2016 campaign, with some parts of the movement deciding to interrupt presidential candidates to demand more be done.
Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter
The political activism entered the 2016 campaign, with some parts of the movement deciding to interrupt presidential candidates to demand more be done.
Hide Caption
10 of 18
Black Lives Matter demonstrators made a point of protesting Democratic events to bring attention to their issues. The group had a tense meeting with Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire and released video of the conversation.
Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter
Black Lives Matter demonstrators made a point of protesting Democratic events to bring attention to their issues. The group had a tense meeting with Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire and released video of the conversation.
Hide Caption
11 of 18
The movement also worked its way into popular culture, sparking an episode of &quot;Law &amp;amp; Order: Special Victims Unit,&quot; which took on a police officer killing an innocent unarmed black man.
Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter
The movement also worked its way into popular culture, sparking an episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," which took on a police officer killing an innocent unarmed black man.
Hide Caption
12 of 18
Black Lives Matter protesters continued to disrupt political events in an attempt to be heard, including this Hillary Clinton event in Atlanta.
Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter
Black Lives Matter protesters continued to disrupt political events in an attempt to be heard, including this Hillary Clinton event in Atlanta.
Hide Caption
13 of 18
Racial tensions led to a weekslong protest movement at the University of Missouri campus that ousted both the university president and the school&#39;s chancellor.
Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter
Racial tensions led to a weekslong protest movement at the University of Missouri campus that ousted both the university president and the school's chancellor.
Hide Caption
14 of 18
The movement was born out of frustration over the death of young black men. Jamar Clark&#39;s funeral in Minneapolis in November is an example of that continued unified response.
Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter
The movement was born out of frustration over the death of young black men. Jamar Clark's funeral in Minneapolis in November is an example of that continued unified response.
Hide Caption
15 of 18
Black Lives Matter demonstrators march in Cleveland on December 29, 2015, after a grand jury &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/28/us/tamir-rice-shooting/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;declined to indict Cleveland Police officer&lt;/a&gt; Timothy Loehmann for the fatal shooting of Tamir Rice on November 22, 2014.
Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter
Black Lives Matter demonstrators march in Cleveland on December 29, 2015, after a grand jury declined to indict Cleveland Police officer Timothy Loehmann for the fatal shooting of Tamir Rice on November 22, 2014.
Hide Caption
16 of 18
Sirica Bolling raises her fist as she walks down Jefferson Avenue during a Black Lives Matter protest in Newport News, Va., Sunday July 10, 2016, following the fatal shootings of Alton Sterling in Louisiana and Philando Castile in Minnesota.
Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter
Sirica Bolling raises her fist as she walks down Jefferson Avenue during a Black Lives Matter protest in Newport News, Va., Sunday July 10, 2016, following the fatal shootings of Alton Sterling in Louisiana and Philando Castile in Minnesota.
Hide Caption
17 of 18
Demonstrations have popped up in cities around the world, including this one in London on July 10, 2016, following the most recent police shootings.
Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter
Demonstrations have popped up in cities around the world, including this one in London on July 10, 2016, following the most recent police shootings.
Hide Caption
18 of 18
01 black lives matter02 black lives matter03 black lives matterRESTRICTED 04 black lives matterRESTRICTED 05 black lives matter06 black lives matterRESTRICTED 07 black lives matter08 black lives matterRESTRICTED 09 black lives matterRESTRICTED 10 black lives matterhillary clinton black lives matter good magazine12 black lives matterRESTRICTED 13 black lives matterRESTRICTED 14 black lives matter15 black lives mattertamir rice protest 11221402 peaceful resistance protest black lives matter london 0710

Story highlights

  • Black men are nearly three times as likely to die from police use of force, a study shows
  • Hispanic men are nearly twice as likely to die at the hands of police, according to the study
  • "It affirms that this disparity exists," says the study's author

(CNN)Gregory Gunn. Alton Sterling. Philando Castile. Terence Crutcher. Those are just a few of the names of black men who were killed in high-profile police shootings in 2016.

Now, as the year comes to an end, a new study reveals disturbing data on how much of a racial disparity there may be in police use of force, or as researchers call it, "legal intervention."
    Black men are nearly three times as likely to be killed by legal intervention than white men, according to the study, which was published in the American Journal of Public Health on Tuesday. American Indians or Alaska Natives also are nearly three times as likely and Hispanic men are nearly twice as likely, the study suggests.
    "It affirms that this disparity exists," said Dr. James Buehler, clinical professor of health management and policy at Drexel University in Philadelphia, who authored the study.
    "My study is a reminder that there are, indeed, substantial disparities in the rates of legal intervention deaths, and that ongoing attention to the underlying reasons for this disparity is warranted," he said.
    Read More

    Disparity disclosed in death certificates

    Buehler analyzed national vital statistics and census data on legal intervention-related deaths, from 2010 to 2014, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Wide-Ranging Online Data for Epidemiological Research (WONDER) database system, which includes county-level death certificates.
    The data showed 2,285 legal intervention deaths for that time period.
    While the data did not provide details on the circumstances surrounding the legal intervention deaths, Buehler said that they allowed for him to take a close look at how many deaths involved black, Hispanic and white males, 10 years or older.
    He found that, although white men accounted for the largest number of deaths, the number of deaths per million in each demographic population were 2.8 times higher among black men and 1.7 times higher among Hispanic men, respectively.
    In other words, black and Hispanic men were 2.8 and 1.7 times more likely to be killed by police use of force than white men. White men accounted for more deaths only because they were of a larger population.
    Additionally, Buehler found that American Indians or Alaska Natives accounted for fewer than 2% of legal intervention deaths but had a rate similar to that of blacks.

    'The psychological science on this is very clear'

    The new study findings are a useful contribution to a growing body of research on racial disparities in lethal use of force by police, said Jack Glaser, a professor of public policy at the University of California, Berkeley, and author of the book "Suspect Race: Causes and Consequences of Racial Profiling."
    "It is very difficult, if at all possible, to generate an explanation for this pattern of results that does not include an influence of racial bias," said Glaser, who was not involved in the new study.
    "The psychological science on this is very clear. People, including police officers, hold strong implicit associations between blacks, and probably Hispanics, and weapons, crime and aggression," he said, adding that this association is "supported by scores of studies."
    Study: Racial bias might start as early as preschool
    Study: Racial bias might start as early as preschool
    For instance, scientific evidence that people are more likely to shoot at a black target than at a white target was reviewed in a 2015 meta-analysis study, which was published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology.
    In that study, researchers from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign analyzed 42 studies and found that, compared to white targets, people are quicker to shoot armed black targets, slower to not shoot unarmed black targets, and more likely to have a liberal shooting threshold for black targets overall.
    "Because these associations reside outside of conscious awareness and control, even well-meaning, consciously egalitarian officers are vulnerable to use more force on minority civilians," Glaser said. "Police officers are only human, and in use-of-force situations they experience the kinds of normal emotions -- fear, anger, anxiety -- that set the stage for more spontaneous mental processes to be influential."
    Black and blue: Double despair for African-American police
    Shootings and protests, as black officers see them
    While Glaser and other experts point to implicit racial bias as playing a role in this disparity, Buehler said that his findings also might be linked to poverty.
    "Racial and ethnic disparities for legal intervention deaths reflect disparities in levels of poverty," he said. "As a former public health official who has worked at federal, state and local levels, I am well aware of the fact that poverty is associated with an increased risk for multiple health problems, including injuries related to violence."
    A 2002 study published in the American Journal of Public Health found that legal intervention death rates for black men, on average, were 4.7 times higher than those of white men from 1979 to 1988, and 3.2 times higher from 1988 to 1997.
    A 2015 data analysis conducted by researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found that between 1960 and 2010, black men were always more than 2.5 times as likely to die due to legal intervention than white men.
    In general, the rate in which police use force on blacks is 3.6 times as high as among whites, according to a separate think tank study released by the Center for Policing Equity in July (PDF).
    However, "my study extends previous analyses by examining rates of legal intervention deaths among people who are Hispanic and American Indian (or) Alaska Native," Buehler said.
    A study of traffic enforcement stops in San Diego, conducted by researchers at San Diego State University and published last month, found that, in 2014, when driver race/ethnicity was visible, black drivers were nearly 20% more likely to be the subject of a discretionary traffic stop than were white drivers (PDF).
    Separate research, published in the journal Injury Prevention in July, suggested that, while racial minorities were more likely to be stopped by police, there were no racial differences in cases of injury or deaths due to use of force.
    Buehler said that he felt motivated to conduct his study after a working paper, published by the National Bureau of Economic Research that same month, found no racial differences in the use of lethal force by police during very high-risk situations, such as aggravated assault.
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    Roland Fryer, a professor of economics at Harvard University who authored the NBER paper, was unavailable to comment on Buehler's study.
    However, Buehler said that the difference between his study and the paper published in the NBER is that he measured death rates per total population size and the NBER report examined rates of the use of lethal force per numbers of "high-risk encounters," such as an encounter that involved an aggravated assault against an officer rather than a routine traffic stop.
    "Also, my study had a national focus; the NBER study examined the use of lethal force in one city: Houston," he said. "There's not a right way or a wrong way to approach the study of legal intervention deaths or the use of lethal force by police, but the two approaches address different questions and it's critically important to understand that distinction."