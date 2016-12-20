Bill Gates was her secret Santa, and it was as awesome as you'd think

(CNN) Be prepared. Your Secret Santa will probably disappoint you this year, cause your Secret Santa isn't Bill Gates.

A Reddit user named Aerrix says the world's richest man -- worth a cool $75 billion , in case you've forgotten -- sent her gifts last week through Reddit's Secret Santa Gift exchange.

The gifts were awesome, and she was a little bit excited about it. We know this because about half of the words in a post she wrote about it were in all caps.

Aerrix wrote of getting a mysterious box -- a "freakin' HUGE BOX," she called it -- of opening it and seeing a picture of Gates in a Santa hat on top, of calling her husband and blurting out the news -- "BILL GATES IS MY FREAKIN SANTA!!!!!!!" -- and of course, going through and unwrapping these gifts of pure joy.

She loved them, because Gates, the Microsoft founder and philanthropist, did his homework. You see, Aerrix loves stuff like video games and the Legend of Zelda. It says so on her Reddit Gifts profile page, which Gates obviously read, because he loaded her up with all kinds of goodies like:

