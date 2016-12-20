Story highlights Morgan has 73 goals for US national team

Twenty-seven-year-old played one season in Orlando before deal

Soccer star has many endorsement deals, including Coca-Cola

(CNN) She's conquered the world with the US Women's National Team, and now Alex Morgan is looking to conquer Europe with her new club.

The World Cup champion and Olympic gold medal winner has left the Orlando Pride to sign a half-season contract with reigning European champion Olympique Lyon.

Her new deal will keep her at the French club until the end of the current season, which could extend to June 1 if Lyon qualifies for the Champions League final as it attempts to retain the title.

"Lyon is a team that's world-renowned for excellence, with a roster that includes many of the greatest players in the world," Morgan wrote for The Players' Tribune

"In fact, Lyon won all three possible titles last season: Champions League, French League and the Coupe de France.