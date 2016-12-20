Story highlights The suspect in Monday's shooting is believed to have committed suicide, police say

Three men injured in shooting at Islamic center in Zurich, Switzerland

(CNN) A man suspected of injuring three people in a shooting at an Islamic center in the Swiss city of Zurich was found dead near the site of the attack, police said Tuesday.

The suspect in Monday's shooting -- a man in his 20s -- is believed to have committed suicide, "but for now this is only an assumption," Zurich police spokesman Peat Jost said.

With the body's discovery, police no longer are looking for anyone in connection with the attack, Jost said.

Police said a gunman in dark clothing walked into the Islamic center in central Zurich around 5:30 p.m. Monday and opened fire on a group of worshippers standing in a prayer room, injuring three men. At least some of the three were injured seriously, police said.

The gunman fled, and police blocked off the area, not far from the central train station. It was not immediately clear when the suspect's body was found.

