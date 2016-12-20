Breaking News

Suspect in Zurich Islamic center shooting found dead

By Jason Hanna and Milena Veselinovic, CNN

Updated 8:04 AM ET, Tue December 20, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Police officers secure the area near an Islamic center in Zurich, Switzerland, after three people were shot there on Monday, December 19. A gunman, decked out in dark clothing, opened fire on a group of worshipers standing inside a prayer room, police said, citing eyewitnesses.
Photos: Shooting at Islamic center in Zurich
Police officers secure the area near an Islamic center in Zurich, Switzerland, after three people were shot there on Monday, December 19. A gunman, decked out in dark clothing, opened fire on a group of worshipers standing inside a prayer room, police said, citing eyewitnesses.
Hide Caption
1 of 7
Police officers hold a blanket near a body, but it was not known whether the discovery was related to the shootings.
Photos: Shooting at Islamic center in Zurich
Police officers hold a blanket near a body, but it was not known whether the discovery was related to the shootings.
Hide Caption
2 of 7
Police officers arrive on the scene.
Photos: Shooting at Islamic center in Zurich
Police officers arrive on the scene.
Hide Caption
3 of 7
Officers stand behind a police cordon outside the Muslim prayer hall.
Photos: Shooting at Islamic center in Zurich
Officers stand behind a police cordon outside the Muslim prayer hall.
Hide Caption
4 of 7
Witnesses said the shooter, who is still being sought, appeared to be about 30 years old and was wearing a dark wool cap.
Photos: Shooting at Islamic center in Zurich
Witnesses said the shooter, who is still being sought, appeared to be about 30 years old and was wearing a dark wool cap.
Hide Caption
5 of 7
Police secure the area, which is near the city&#39;s central train station.
Photos: Shooting at Islamic center in Zurich
Police secure the area, which is near the city's central train station.
Hide Caption
6 of 7
Police cars line the street in front of the Islamic center.
Photos: Shooting at Islamic center in Zurich
Police cars line the street in front of the Islamic center.
Hide Caption
7 of 7
03 Zurich shooting08 Zurich shooting01 Zurich shooting06 Zurich shooting02 Zurich shooting04 Zurich shooting05 Zurich shooting

Story highlights

  • The suspect in Monday's shooting is believed to have committed suicide, police say
  • Three men injured in shooting at Islamic center in Zurich, Switzerland

(CNN)A man suspected of injuring three people in a shooting at an Islamic center in the Swiss city of Zurich was found dead near the site of the attack, police said Tuesday.

The suspect in Monday's shooting -- a man in his 20s -- is believed to have committed suicide, "but for now this is only an assumption," Zurich police spokesman Peat Jost said.
    With the body's discovery, police no longer are looking for anyone in connection with the attack, Jost said.
    Police said a gunman in dark clothing walked into the Islamic center in central Zurich around 5:30 p.m. Monday and opened fire on a group of worshippers standing in a prayer room, injuring three men. At least some of the three were injured seriously, police said.
    The gunman fled, and police blocked off the area, not far from the central train station. It was not immediately clear when the suspect's body was found.
    Read More
    The victims are aged 30, 35 and 56. Police have not disclosed any potential motive or released the suspect's name.
    US President-elect Donald Trump tweeted about the attack, lumping it in with two other incidents occurring on the same day: the truck crash in Berlin and the assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey in Ankara. Trump called all three terror attacks.

    CNN's Emma Lacey-Bordeaux contributed to this report.