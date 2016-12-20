(CNN) Russia has warned it will not make "concessions to terrorists" a day after its ambassador was gunned down in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said his country remained "determined to fight terrorism" after a meeting with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts Tuesday.

Turkey's official Anadolu news agency reported that the gunman had been neutralized. But it was not immediately clear whether the attacker was killed or captured by police.

The gunman stands near the body of Karlov. "Only death will remove me from here. Everyone who has taken part in this oppression will one by one pay for it," he said in the video.

People cower after Karlov was shot. "Get back! Get back!" the gunman could be heard shouting in Turkish.

The gunman gestures near the body of Karlov. In a video circulating on social media, the shooter is heard shouting, "Allahu akbar (God is greatest). Do not forget Aleppo! Do not forget Syria! Do not forget Aleppo! Do not forget Syria!" Russia has been instrumental in helping Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime in its push to retake the eastern sector of Aleppo, which had been held by rebels for nearly four years. Russia is also the most powerful ally of Assad's regime and has carried out airstrikes since September 2015 to prop up the embattled leader.

Karlov's body lies on the floor as the gunman stands nearby.

The man holds his gun up after shooting Karlov. The attack occurred at the Cagdas Sanat Merkezi modern arts center in Ankara. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said in a news conference that the gunman was Mevlut Mert Altintas, a Turkish police officer.

Andrey Karlov, the Russian ambassador to Turkey, speaks at the opening ceremony of a photo exhibit in Ankara, Turkey, on Monday, December 19. Moments later, he was fatally shot. Associated Press photographer Burhan Ozbilici was at the event and watched the assassination unfold.

'Tragedy'

"This tragedy makes all of us more determined to fight terrorism and makes this meeting even more useful," Russian news agency Sputnik quoted Lavrov as saying.

He said he hoped the talks would "create conditions for a more efficient delivery of humanitarian aid without making any concessions to terrorists."

"It is necessary to establish all the circumstances of the organization and [the] execution of the terrorist act as soon as possible."

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the attack was intended to "harm our relations and destroy all the achievements we have made together recently."

He welcomed the investigative team from Russia, insisting the two countries would work together to "uncover who is behind this vile and treacherous terror attack."

"Turkey and Russia have recently proven what they can achieve when they co-operate, not only to their own people but to the whole world," he said.

"We will maintain this co-operation in Syria in order to reach a political resolution and also extend the co-operation to other areas."

He also announced that the street which houses the Russian embassy in Ankara will be renamed in Karlov's honor.

'Several shots'

On Monday night, a Turkish police officer fired several shots at Karlov shouting "Allahu akbar (God is greatest). Do not forget Aleppo! Do not forget Syria! Do not forget Aleppo! Do not forget Syria!"

Six people have been taken in for questioning in relation to the shooting, including five members of the gunman's family and one flatmate, according to Turkish state news agency Anadolu.

Emergency vehicles respond to the shooting of the Russian ambassador to Turkey.

The assassination came at a time of thawing relations between Russia and Turkey and at a pivotal moment in Syria where Russia has been instrumental in President Bashar al-Assad's push to retake rebel-held areas.

Shooting a 'provocation'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the killing was clear "provocation" aimed at undermining not just the normalization of Russian-Turkish relations but the "peace process in Syria" promoted by Russia, Turkey, Iran and other countries.

"The only response we should offer to this murder is stepping up our fight against terror, and the criminals will feel the heat," Putin said in televised remarks.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan echoed Putin's sentiments, saying "the Russian government and the Turkish republic have the will to not fall into that provocation."

Russia and Turkey's role in Syria

Russia has been denounced by human rights groups and several countries over its backing of the Syrian president.

It is the most powerful ally of Assad's regime and has carried out airstrikes since September 2015 to prop up the embattled leader. As one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, Russia has also used its veto powers to block a political solution to end the war.

Turkey's involvement in Syria is complicated. On one hand, the Turks are eager to help eradicate ISIS. On the other hand, Ankara has worked to drive Kurdish fighters from the Syrian side of the border.

Meanwhile, the United States supports Kurdish groups in both Syria and Iraq as critical partners in the battle against ISIS.

Embassies closed

All US embassy and consulates in Turkey were to be closed Tuesday following a separate incident, hours after the assassination.

Turkish police arrested a man who fired into the air with a shotgun outside the US Embassy in Ankara, Anadolu reported.

Video fed by Turkish video news agency IHA showed a handcuffed man being led by security officers into an unmarked police car as he shouted "I swear to God. Don't play with us," in Turkish. No one was injured.