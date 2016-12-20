Deadly attacks in Germany have targeted public life

Story highlights 12 people killed in Berlin, several more injured

(CNN) Over the course of 2016 there have been a string of terror attacks and foiled terror plots in Germany.

On Monday evening a large truck plowed into a Christmas market in Berlin filled with shoppers -- authorities are treating it as a terror attack.

The market was a quintessential Christmas scene: trees strung with lights, vendors serving candied fruit and waffles, the smell of mulled wine in the air.

But it's far from the only corner of public life that's been hit this year -- train passengers and music festival goers have also been targeted.

January: Train station terror plot