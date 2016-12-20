On patrol with the Reindeer Police

Photos: A herd of reindeer is moved onto a boat near Alta, Norway. Because of food shortages, the reindeer are often transported to nearby islands that have more food, according to photographer Gianmarco Maraviglia. Maraviglia traveled with the Reindeer Police, a unit that patrols Norway's northernmost counties. Hide Caption 1 of 13

Photos: Anne and Christine, two members of the Reindeer Police, rest after a hard day's work.

Photos: Trout are seen on the ice in Finnmark, a county at Norway's northern tip that is within the Arctic Circle.

Photos: A reindeer herd in Finnmark.

Photos: A soccer field in Norway's North Cape.

Photos: Christine inspects a snowmobile before leaving on a mission.

Photos: Reindeer look for food near Lakselv, Norway.

Photos: Anne and Christine talk with an indigenous Sami woman who is ice fishing in Finnmark. The Sami people have a long history with the land.

Photos: Reindeer wait for a boat that will bring them to an island where food is more plentiful.

Photos: Maraviglia described the counties of Finnmark and Troms as a white expanse in every direction -- vast and open like the Sahara, but covered in snow.

Photos: A chair in Finnmark is set up for ice fishing.

Photos: The Reindeer Police teams are made up of two officers who set out on weeklong missions. Maraviglia said that because the area is so large, the team can go a day or two without seeing another person.