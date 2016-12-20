On patrol with the Reindeer Police

Story highlights The Reindeer Police is a unit in Norway's northernmost counties

(CNN) Photographer Gianmarco Maraviglia describes Norway's northernmost counties of Finnmark and Troms as a white expanse in every direction -- vast and open like the Sahara, but covered in snow.

Maraviglia traveled the region with the Reindeer Police, a branch of the Norwegian Police Service that oversees the reindeer herding of the indigenous Sami people and provides environmental protection to the area. The unit, founded in 1949, is made up of 15 officers for an area of about 21,600 square miles.

"The duty of this police corps is mainly to care for the environment and nature," Maraviglia said. "It's not only managing the reindeer herders; the main duty nowadays is protecting nature -- like controlling illegal fishing, illegal hunting, all topics related to protecting nature."

The Reindeer Police have to know the culture, the languages and the traditions of the Sami people, Maraviglia said. Because the Sami have such a long history with the land, "they have some special permissions, like they don't have to have a license to fish in the frozen lakes, they don't have to wear helmets on snowmobiles."

These photographs were made in collaboration with Vanity Fair Italy and Marie Claire France. The Reindeer Police came to Maraviglia's attention after he read "Forty Days Without Shadow," a thriller by French author Olivier Truc. Maraviglia pitched the idea of telling the true story of the region to Vanity Fair, and he and a writer visited in April, when the reindeer migrate from the mountains to the seaside.

